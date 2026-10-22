Border jumpers, the law, justice, and mirrors

Who is to blame for the migration disaster which is engulfing Europe, and which may only be in temporary improvements in the States. (If it is indeed possible to overcome the impact of four decades’ effectively-uncontrolled entry.)

Government, of course, is our “go-to” when we look for whose actions cause a mess. And certainly, government stupidity, action, and inaction all are major contributors to this situation. Others blame the conditions in their home countries which drive them to escape. Again, their governments have helped create and continue the conditions, the policies, and the disincentives “back home.” (But why do the migrants, the border jumpers, so often seem to want to recreate those back-home conditions here in the States or in the European States?)

But there is more to the picture: the unseen portions. As the above cartoon points out, there are few if any actions against those who hire the border jumpers. Especially for big business, but even for individuals. Sure, there is the politician now and then who loses an election or an appointment because they hired a nanny without a green card. But it appears that the only punishment many companies with lots and lots of undocumented workers on their payroll is the disruption of their production after an ICE raid. And maybe losing a government contract or two.

But it is not just the businesses and wealthy people looking for domestic help that drive migration (legal or not). That rests in large part on public, consumer demand. Just as with the illicit recreational drug trade, it is American (and European) demand for goods and services that creates the opportunity that draws even the most benign of border jumpers to seek greener grass. And with them come the disruptive elements, whether it is more dealers or Islamists, or whatever.

And this is tied into another widespread problem: the premeditated murder of millions of children who would have been productive American and European residents and citizens.

Look in the mirror, and ask where the problems with border jumpers really come from.