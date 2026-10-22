California Officials Blame ‘Vendor Error’ For Sending Thousands Of Duplicate Ballots

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

A California county sent duplicate mail-in ballots to thousands of voters in what officials have characterized as a printing error, raising questions about election security amid heightened federal scrunity.

A new ballot drop box is unloaded on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The Portland Police Bureau reported that officers and firefighters responded to a fire in one ballot drop box on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

Tulare County, which includes part of Sequoia National Park, acknowledged the "error" in a statement posted on its website, blaming a government vendor for security lapse.

"As a result of a printer vendor error during the ballot replacement procedure, some Tulare County voters received duplicate vote-by-mail packets," county officials wrote.

The California officials said that the issue affected a portion of voters centered in the City of Tulare. According to ABC 30, nearly 7,800 voters were sent the duplicate ballots.

"The vendor has accepted full responsibility and worked with County officials to send voters a mailer with accurate information and guidance," the county added.

Tulare officials warned voters that state law only allows for one ballot to be cast per election and are ordered to destroy the duplicate ballot.

"DO NOT RETURN OR ATTEMPT TO VOTE THE DUPLICATE BALLOT," Tulare County officials wrote in all caps.

ABC 30 reported that the error specifically affected 7,791 voters in a county with approximately 227,000 registered voters. California voter registration documents show that as of 2025, roughly 31% of registered voters were Democrats, compared with 39% who were Republicans.