UN Nuclear Watchdog Voices "Serious Concern" As North Korea Expands Uranium Enrichment

Authored by Guy Birchall via The Epoch Times,

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Nov. 18 said that North Korea's expansion of its uranium enrichment program remained a "serious concern."

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi drew attention to these concerns in his address to the agency's board of governors in Vienna.

Grossi said that he had previously reported on North Korea's ongoing enrichment of uranium at centers in Kangson and Yongbyon, as well as the construction of a further facility in Yongbyon, and the reported ongoing expansion of the reclusive nation's production of weapons-grade nuclear material.

He added, however, that since mid-September 2026, "a further extension to the original Yongbyon enrichment facility has been under construction with the new extension externally complete by late October 2026."

"The ongoing expansion of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea's] uranium enrichment program remains a cause for serious concern," Grossi said.

He said that the IAEA, which has not been allowed in North Korea since 2009, had observed indications that the 5-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon "likely continues to operate in its seventh irradiation cycle, and that, after a period of shutdown, the light water reactor ... at Yongbyon has been operating since the end of April 2026."

Grossi described Pyongyang's actions as "clear violations of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions," labeling the moves "deeply regrettable."

He added that the IAEA continues to maintain "enhanced readiness" in its role to verify the communist country's nuclear program.

The news of the expansion of Pyongyang's enrichment plans comes at a time of increasing tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Both North Korea and South Korea have conducted missile tests in recent months, with relations between the two countries, which technically remain at war, having deteriorated in the wake of a landmine explosion in the demilitarized zone that injured a number of Seoul's troops.

Seoul has since demanded an apology, de-mined the site, and proposed military talks with North Korea to de-escalate tensions.

Pyongyang has not yet acknowledged Seoul's offer, dismissing the issue of the landmine explosion as a "farce," and had threatened to resume loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts across the border before the end of October. However, thus far, the South Korean military has not said it has detected any such actions.

Loudspeaker broadcasts are an old-fashioned, Cold War-era psychological warfare tactic the two Koreas have occasionally used against one another during periods of confrontation.

Grossi also noted that consultations with Pyongyang's neighbor South Korea on naval nuclear propulsion were ongoing and that separate discussions with Australia and Brazil on the same issue were also underway.

South Korea announced in May its intention to launch its first nuclear-powered submarines in the mid-2030s, as part of the country's measures to counter aggression from North Korea.

Then-South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said on May 26 at a defense strategy meeting that the project would develop nuclear-powered vessels that would use low-enriched uranium of less than 20 percent for fuel.

Though nuclear-propelled, the submarines are only set to be armed with conventional weapons.

Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines comes after the United States gave South Korea its backing to go ahead with the plans in October 2025.

Australia is also pursuing its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet under the auspices of the AUKUS alliance among Canberra, London, and Washington.

Established in September 2021, AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and security in the Indo-Pacific.

A central component of the agreement, known as Pillar 1, involves Australia acquiring conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines to eventually replace its Collins-class fleet.

Brazil has been pursuing the development of its own nuclear-propelled submarines in conjunction with France since 2008, but the program has experienced repeated delays and, to date, has not yet produced a working nuclear vessel.