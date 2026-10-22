French Police Identify Antifa As The "Ideologically Distinct Group" Behind The Riots Despite Democratic Denials

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

Years ago, I called Antifa the Keyser Söze of the left, after the character in "The Usual Suspects." In the film, the character Virgil explains how Söze stayed in the shadows to be portrayed as a myth: "becomes a myth, a spook story that criminals tell their kids at night." The strategy was too simple: "the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist."

Democratic leaders have long fostered the myth around Antifa, the largest and most violent group on the political left. For years, they have denied the existence of the group even as members were charged with crimes (including terrorism). Now, the French authorities have found that the nonexistent group is the largest of three "ideologically distinct groups" responsible for the violence in France. It appears that either the entire French security system is delusional or the trick is up for the American left.

I have testified before Congress about Antifa, run columns on the organization for over a decade, and written a book discussing Antifa. Yet, Democratic members continued to insist that there is no such group, while other leading Democrats have praised Antifa for instilling fear in MAGA.

It was a curious claim even then, when other Democratic leaders were actively pandering to the violent group.

Former Democratic National Committee deputy chair Keith Ellison - now the Minnesota attorney general - proclaimed that Antifa would "strike fear in the heart" of Trump. His own son, Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison, declared his allegiance to Antifa in the heat of the protests this summer.

However, Democratic leaders and pundits have repeated the mantra that there is no such group despite political violence on the left spreading across the country.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D., N.Y.) dared anyone to name a single member of Antifa despite the charging of Antifa members with various serious crimes.

Former House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) was widely ridiculed for denying the existence of Antifa.

Others on the left have joined Goldman in this absurd claim. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel devoted part of his monologue to assuring viewers that Antifa is no more than a mythical "chupacabra." "You understand there is no Antifa," he said. "This is an entirely made-up organization."

The denials continued even as FBI Director Christopher Wray debunked deniers like Goldman. "Antifa is a real thing." European countries have banned Antifa site due to their criminal conduct while Antifa candidates have been elected to office as members of the group.

Now, French authorities identified Antifa as the largest of three "ideologically distinct groups" responsible for the violence in France. It appears that Keyser Söze is in the open, but Democrats maintain the FBI, Justice Department, and various countries are simply delusional.

The problem is when the myth becomes reality. Left-wing pundits and politicians are caught in this denial web where they have to maintain the absurd idea that Antifa is just an idea.

Some of us have been writing about Antifa for years after watching them intimidate and threaten faculty and students on campuses. One such student came from my campus and proclaimed that Antifa was winning after his arrest for property destruction.

When another radical was arrested after taking an axe to a congressional office, he self-identified as a member of Antifa.

Before Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, implanted an IED device outside of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office in downtown Montgomery, he put up stickers reading "support your local Antifa."

Numerous Antifa members have been arrested, including some who claimed to be journalists.

Many protesters belong to Antifa groups that have names like "Rose City Antifa" and offshoots like Love and Rage and Mexico's Amor Y Rabia. Antifa members have been elected to the French and European parliaments.

Rutgers Professor Mark Bray's "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," called by some the "Antifa bible," explains that the group is united in its opposition to free speech. "Most Americans in Antifa have been anarchists or antiauthoritarian communists," he writes. "From that standpoint, 'free speech' as such is merely a bourgeois fantasy unworthy of consideration."

Yet, Democratic leaders seemed to be adopting the 1967 'Guide for the Married Man' when caught with Antifa allies or associations: