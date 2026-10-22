US & Israel Prepare Post-Election Strikes On Iran Despite Escalation Warnings

At this point it seems both sides believe another major round of the US-Iran war is imminent. There's been ample speculation of late whether President Trump will initiate another bombing campaign before or after the November midterm elections.

The White House may throw its hands up in the air and reason that Republicans are going to do bad in the elections anyway, and a pre-election bombing could be a Hail Mary effort at resetting the board, though one that will probably make it worse for the US force posture in the Middle East.

At the moment, the US State Department is evacuating further diplomats and their families from the embassy in Saudi Arabia, as Houthi attacks keep threatening airports, energy sites, and cities. A heightened state of alert is in effect for American citizens across the whole region.

Fresh reporting in the NY Times says indicates a renewed bombing campaign is likely to happen after the elections on November 3. The US and Israeli militaries have drawn up detailed plans for an attack, The New York Times reported on Wednesday evening, citing American officials.

It indicates that the plans focus on a short, intensive military operation that could last approximately three days - though we've all seen how 'trustworthy' these war timelines have been. USAF file image The NYT report notes, "As planning for a short but intensive operation progresses, the U.S. and Israeli militaries have stepped up exercises, flying planes over Iraq to practice strike maneuvers. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week to discuss new strikes, U.S. officials said." There has been increased aerial activity spotted over Iraq and Syria over the last days as well. These are speculated to be practice bombing runs. For all the planning, even the NYT must point out: "Still, there are reasons to be skeptical that a renewed war would be any more successful than the first phase of intense U.S.-Israeli strikes between February and April. Those rounds of fighting drove up energy prices and inflation around the world, eroded security in the Middle East and severely strained the Pentagon’s supply of missile interceptors." This seems yet more 'bombing campaign in search of a strategy'. It remains anything but clear what the admin's 'mission accomplished' endpoint in Iran will be. Israeli jets violates Iraq's sovereignty to fly near Iran's borders, sending a message and Iran responded by testing a new missile, sending a similar message: come, we are ready. https://t.co/L1IX5g9U8P — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) October 21, 2026

Iran has been defiantly signaling that it is ready for a prolonged campaign, and has at times boasted that it has kept up its missile and drone production throughout the entirety of the lull in fighting since at least mid-summer. Given we are month number eight of this quagmire, the following lines in the NYT report are somewhat laughably naive: So far, however, Iran’s negotiators have been unwilling to make concessions on the nuclear program, insisting on deferring that issue until later in the talks. Some U.S. planners are convinced that an intensive three-day campaign could cause enough economic damage to change the Iranian position.

Iran’s top security official, Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has stated the following to Drop Site News:

"If the question is whether Iran still has the ability to continue missile and drone operations, the answer is yes," Rezaei said in an exclusive written interview. "The United States has valuable assets in the region. In the event of war, cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities could also come within range. If the conflict begins again, we will have a broader plan."

"Everyone must understand that action against Iran carries a cost," he added. "If diplomacy can bring about that understanding, we prefer diplomacy. But if the war continues, Iran has the tools it needs to keep responding."

President Trump declares that the US is not negotiating with Iran, says something will happen “soon.” https://t.co/9Gi4aXmST8 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 22, 2026

So whatever US-Israeli attack plan is triggered, it is very unlikely to be confined to a mere few days, as US officials are claiming once again.

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