Israel's Architect Of Covert Action In Iran Says Third Round Of War 'Inevitable'

Former Mossad Director David Barnea, whose prior leadership coincided with Israel's expanding intelligence and sabotage operations inside Iran (his stint as intel chief ran from June 2021 to June 2026), has issued a stark warning which contradicts Washington's search for an offramp in the conflict with Iran.

In remarks given before a security summit in Jerusalem this week, he called a third military confrontation with Tehran inevitable so long as its nuclear program remains intact.

"A diplomatic agreement with the Ayatollah regime will never succeed," Barnea asserted while claiming Iran's fundamental ambition remains acquiring nuclear weapons.

"We must act quickly and decisively to bring about the downfall of this regime. If this means going to another war, that is what we must do," he said in the remarks which closely echo the veiw of Benjamin Netanyahu.

He called on Israeli leadership to pursue the overthrow of the Iranian government "as soon as all conditions allow" - which presumably would mean getting the Trump administration back on board.

"Difficult decisions in history have never been popular," he said, characterizing the current conflit as a major historical turning point which will having lasting repurcussions.

"We need to act with speed and determination in order to bring about the fall of this regime. If this means going to war again, then that is what we need to do. For whoever asks: when is the right time to act? My answer is at the moment when it is possible," said Barnea.

Barnea earlier this month made some stunning admissions regarding Israeli covert operations inside Iran. One publication points out that "During his tenure, Barnea oversaw an aggressive intelligence campaign against Iran, including operations targeting nuclear scientists, weapons facilities, and military infrastructure."

Interesingly, prior US intelligence has long contradicted the notion that Iran is actively seeking a nuclear weapon. However, at this point in the stalemated conflict, it could be doing so in secret.

Additionally, as we featured before, the CIA's own assessment of the situation is that the Iranian government will not be overthrown. It has gone so far to previously assess that if Iran’s leaders were killed, a "more radical" leadership would take power.

Explosive admission!



The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, admits that Israel used ordinary Iranians as tools to protect Mossad operatives in the country.



Rarely will you find a more crude admission of how Israel deliberately and carelessly put thousands of people it claimed it… — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) October 31, 2026

Israeli intelligence sees Iran's government as weakened but intact. "The belief that Israel and the United States could help instigate widespread revolt was a foundational flaw in the preparations for a war that has spread across the Middle East," a prior NY Times report said