SpaceX, Musk Pledge To Donate Shares To Every Trump Account

Authored by Savannah Pointer via The Epoch Times,

Elon Musk's SpaceX has pledged one share of its common stock to every active Trump Account in the United States.

The company said it is contributing one newly issued Class A share to each account to help children build long-term savings.

"SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary," the company said on X on Nov. 25.

"We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans."

SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary. We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans.



Today, we are committing one SpaceX share to millions of American children... — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 25, 2026

Musk will personally match the shares SpaceX donates as part of the plan.

Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

The share from SpaceX will be transferred next month.



The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

This comes months after a July 6 announcement by SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband, Robert, who made a personal donation to the accounts to be distributed next month.

Shotwell said in an Oct. 30 post on X that the pair are gifting more than 2 million shares to Trump Accounts.

"Robert and I are thrilled that our gift of over 2 million shares of SpaceX stock will be distributed to children's Trump accounts in December!" Shotwell wrote on social media.

Those shares were earmarked for eligible 11- to-17-year-olds living in ZIP codes with median family incomes of $57,000 or less, or where census income data is unavailable.

The Trump accounts are an investment program that was set up to give every child under 18 with a Social Security number access to a federally overseen savings and investment account that families could activate ahead of the official launch on July 4, 2026.

Donations by major figures - including Michael and Susan Dell and billionaire investor Ray Dalio and his wife, Barbara - have already flooded in by the billions.

The day before the SpaceX announcement, Trump Accounts announced that personal contributions from families and friends have also surpassed $1 billion.

"The American people are investing in Trump Accounts with a generosity that represents the finest instincts of our national character," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said. "With every contribution, we are bringing the promise of long-term financial security within reach of American children."

When the accounts were created, the government provided $1,000 in seed funding for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

The Dells pledged the largest single philanthropic gift in recent U.S. history - $6.25 billion - to go toward the government-backed accounts for children in December of last year.

Their donation allowed for $250 to go toward 25 million children born before the cutoff period.

Dalio's gift of around $75 million, also pledged last year, was part of the 50 State Challenge issued by the Trump administration, which asks every state to fund the children's investment accounts.

Both the Dells' and Dalios' donations will go to children in ZIP codes where the median income is less than $150,000 annually.

When the children turn 18, they can withdraw the funds for "qualified purposes," such as paying tuition or buying a home.

Parents seeking information about the accounts can go to TrumpAccounts.gov for more information.