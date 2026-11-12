Russia's Largest Oil Refinery Again Struck, In 8-Hour Drone Attack Wave

Ukraine struck Russia's Omsk oil refinery in its latest long-range drone attack, in at least the third known such attack on the site of the war. Notbaly the Omsk oil refinery is the country's largest.

The drones traveled over 1,800 miles to reach the Siberian refinery, and regional officials say it was subject to eight hours worth of drone waves Wednesday into the overnight hours.

The Omsk Refinery (Omsky NPZ), which is located in the city with the same name, is operated by Gazprom Neft.

"Residents reported a fire near the Omsk oil refinery as a result of the attack, the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra reported," Ukrainian media reports. "The outlet's OSINT analysis confirmed a blaze near the site, though the precise targets and extent of the damage is not yet clear."

Air raid sirents reportedly blared over the city of Omsk, warning residents, for some eight hours - which is unusual in terms of length for such a long-range UAV raid.

The facility is known for processing over than 21 million tonnes of crude oil annually - with products that range from petrol to diesel, to petrochemical products, as well as aviation fuel.

Omsk was cite of a prior drone attack wave in October, and also previously in July...

President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were actually at the Kremlin meeting with President Putin and top officials as news of the raid on the Siberian refinery emerged.

Washington has been pressuring the Zelensky government to halt these attacks on Russian oil sites, but to no avail - while Ukraine has in turn complained that Russia's aerial assaults have not ceased.