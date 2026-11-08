Chaos In Riyadh: Aramco Skyscraper Hit By Missile Strike

Three troubling developments emerged from the Gulf region on Sunday morning:

An Aramco office building in Riyadh was damaged during a Houthi missile attack;

during a Houthi missile attack; Iran reported three oil tankers on fire in the Strait of Hormuz ;

; US forces disabled a vessel in the Gulf of Oman amid surging regional tensions, less than a week after the US midterms.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry confirmed that an attempted attack on the Aramco administrative building in King Abdullah Financial District occurred earlier.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that falling shrapnel caused minor damage, with no injuries or fatalities reported. Videos posted on X show blown-out windows and damage across several floors.

A Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District sustained minor damage from fallen debris after a Houthi missile attack, according to Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry. No casualties have been reported. https://t.co/ZzEQoDSmjc pic.twitter.com/wnX9smTDiE — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) November 8, 2026

"An administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack," the official Saudi news agency reported earlier today, citing a source at the Saudi Energy Ministry.

🛑شاهد

برج ارامكو في مركز الملك عبدالله المالي في الرياض . pic.twitter.com/FkTNZvzzkf — شاهد٢ (@h99ols) November 8, 2026

"The incident resulted in falling shrapnel that caused minor damage to the building, with no injuries or fatalities reported," the agency reported.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles over Riyadh and the southern region. The damage to Aramco's office tower raises questions about the effectiveness of the kingdom's $83 billion in defense spending last year and its ability to safeguard both the financial district and critical oil and gas infrastructure.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on X that the kingdom's air defenses also "intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh."

In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said three oil tankers were ablaze. Iran has threatened vessels transiting the critical waterway without Iranian authorization. Tehran did not say whether it had targeted the three tankers.

"Since the early hours of this morning, three non-compliant tankers have exploded and caught fire while they were sailing in the illegal channel in the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC wrote in a statement.

Separately, US Central Command said US forces disabled the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach the blockade of Iran.

Following the Democratic Party's sweep in the US midterms, fears have mounted that the Trump administration could target Kharg Island and/or Pickaxe Mountain to figuratively "finish the job" and weaken the regime by striking its oil and gas exports or nuclear program, despite positive diplomatic signaling.

Last week, Brent crude fell by more than $20 as traders unwound its war-risk premium amid expectations that the Democratic sweep would force the Trump administration to wind down operations against Iran and pursue a peace agreement.

"The more than $20 decline in Brent over the last week reflects bearish sentiment and a rapid unwind of the geopolitical risk premium in the price rather than a change in supply/demand fundamentals. I'd guess there is still $10-15 of risk premium reflected in the current $95 level, and while there is risk of an ongoing unwind if the Iran-US narrative continues to trend towards de-escalation, it is worth reflecting on what has really changed," UBS analyst Dominic Ellis wrote in a note to clients.

However, Ellis warned that even with the path toward de-escalation seemingly "opening a new era of diplomatic outreach, a new Iran deal and a clear path back towards the normalization of energy exports, the near 700 mn drawdown in global inventories as a result of the conflict so far and the at least 40-50mb ongoing monthly inventory draw if the conflict continues will drive incremental demand that keeps a floor on oil for the next 18-24 months."