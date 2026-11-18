Housing Crisis Escalates: Pending Home Sales Hit Record Low, Building Permits Worst Since COVID As Homebuilder Confidence Crashes

Update (1000ET): Following the good (Housing Starts), and bad (Building permits and homebuilder confidence) earlier this morning, we now have the ugly as pending home sales crashed to a record low...

NAR reported a 4.69% MoM drop in pending home sales, dragging sales down over 17% YoY...

Pending home sales declined across all US regions. The West saw the steepest decline of 6.9%, while sales in the South — the biggest home-selling region — fell 6.3%.

The housing crisis is worsening rapidly as mortgage rates hit an almost three-year high in early October before easing somewhat later in the month, but they remain more than a percentage point above pre-war levels.

“October could mark the low point in contract signings for this housing cycle, as mortgage rates appear to have topped out,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

Hope springs eternal!!

After a dismal September, analysts (somehow) expected Housing Starts to rebound in October, despite homebuilder confidence crashing to its weakest since 2012...

Builders still have a long way to fall to catch down to homeBUYING confidence's collapse and soaring mortgage rates are not helping anyone with future sales expectations plummeting...

And so drum roll please - brace yourself for some insane numbers...

Housing Starts explode 9.9% higher MoM (vs +2.4% MoM exp and -7.0% (revised) MoM prior) but the more forward-looking Building Permits crashed 7.4% MoM (vs -1.7% MoM exp and -0.4% MoM prior)...

On a SAAR basis, Permits are at their weakest since COVID

Under the hood, Single-Family Permits plunged 8.7% MoM while Multi-family Starts surged over 25% MoM... Renter Nation is back?

Single-Family Permits are back at COVID lows...

Finally, circling back to where we started, Homebuyers have never been less enthusiastic about the American Dream... perhaps this is why...

The gap between current mortgage rates (above 7%) and the average mortgage across all of American homeowners (4.36%) is extreme to say the least, trapping sellers and buyers...

Who blinks first? With inventories of new homes at highs...

...it appears builders aren't willing to throw good money after bad until the mortgage-rate gap narrows further.