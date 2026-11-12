Democrat Doublespeak: A Dangerous Deception

Authored by D. Padgett Blakley and Richard Blakley via American Thinker,

The term "newspeak" comes from George Orwell's 1984, a novel that highlighted a tyrannical regime's intentional use of ambiguous speech to prevent people from being able to think critically, until they are brainwashed into believing that 2+2=5.

Was that merely the far-fetched idea of a novel? Not remotely, when you have brainwashed ideas like Brooklyn College professor Laurie Rubel thinking math "reeks of white supremacy," and Seattle Public School's "re-humanizing math" curriculum stating, "Who gets to say an answer is right?"

But from Orwell's newspeakers, the modern left has branched out.

"What is really important in the world of doublespeak [emphasis added] is the ability to lie, whether knowingly or unconsciously, and to get away with it; and the ability to use lies and choose and shape facts, blocking out those that don't fit an agenda or program," according to Edward Herman in his book, "Beyond Hypocrisy."

Adolf Hitler's propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, stated the concepts of doublespeak a bit more succinctly when he said, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it," for that is how it works.

The Democrat party members have become masters at such manipulation, psychologically influencing their audiences as they push their socialist agenda. A classic example is Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), who at a recent rally for More Perfect University, a progressive campus organization, used doublespeak to support "trans rights" and men in women's sports. AOC explained, "What's so important for everyone to understand is that the moment you try to compromise the rights of a trans person in America, you compromise the rights of every citizen in America." Illogical nonsense!

What a ridiculous false statement for which AOC received "massive, auditorium-wide applause." AOC states that if you are against men competing in girls' sports and stealing their trophies and scholarships, if you are against men injuring women in women's sports, if you are against men in women's dressing rooms, if you are against men in women's showers, if you want to protect your daughter from being forced to have a male roommate in college, then you are compromising the rights of every citizen in America.

Then AOC continued saying,

Our basic rights shouldn't have to matter. [Rights] don't matter who you are, what you do. You have those rights guaranteed by being an American citizen. Point blank. Period.

Again, AOC's remarks brought thunderous applause, yet her statement is another untrue word salad of nonsensical doublespeak.

The basic rights to which AOC is speaking are our inalienable (God-given) rights, recognized by the U.S. Constitution; yet these rights do not allow for men to have access to women's spaces. AOC is a Democrat Socialist and the godless Democrat Socialist of America platform clearly states its plan to destroy the U.S. Constitution, abolish the presidency, abolish the Supreme Court, claiming to replace it with "A Real Democracy." It is going to be "doublethink" in itself; how can a Democrat Socialist take the oath of office and swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution he plans to destroy?

Now are you ready for AOC's crowning doublespeak? AOC exclaimed, "I support the rights of trans women because I'm a girl's girl." Horse-poo!

"I support the rights of trans women because I'm a girl's girl."



AOC's ironic defense of transgender rights is drawing backlash, with critics questioning how she can call herself a "girl's girl" while supporting trans athletes in women's sports.



Ocasio-Cortez also took aim at... pic.twitter.com/OdclMef8JH — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

Doublespeaker Joseph Goebbels, would have been proud. AOC wants to support men in girls sport because she is a "girl's girl"? What does that mean? It is meaningless, for it conflicts with itself, like 2+2=5, yet her audience thunderously applauded.

Some think AOC is "brain-dead," but I think she knows exactly what she is doing. While she claims that President Trump falsely accuses the Democrat party of being communist and Marxist, what is true is that the Democrat party is definitely socialist.

You can read everything that AOC parrots written first at the godless Democratic Socialist party website. Should she be called a Marxist-communist? The shoe fits, AOC!

While the term "newspeak" was not invented until 1949, English philosopher G.K. Chesterton was aware of the concept of mind manipulation - and explaining the dangers, he warned Western nations that,

We shall soon be in a world in which a man may be howled down for saying that two and two make four, in which people will persecute the heresy of calling a triangle a three-sided figure, and hang a man for maddening a mob with the news that grass is green.

Chesterton died in 1936 - therefore, Chesterton was never able to see how prophetic his words were about newspeak/doublespeak and how literal they became.

Just as Orwell's fictional government of Oceania weaponized language and the political process to trample political opposition, we find Democrat Hillary Clinton on her podcast the week of 10/25/2026 foretelling of Democrat weaponization of government saying, "and he [President Trump] is soon going to have a democratic Congress, trying to rein him in, hold him accountable and investigate him, his administration, his family, his, you know supporters and allies. ...So, buckle up the election is just the beginning."

Clinton speaks of accountability and reining in tyranny - that's rich!

We don't have the luxury of feeling depressed over the midterm results, because this is deadly serious business, and we only have two years until it's 2028. We cannot allow Democrat doublespeakers to hold the House, the Senate, and take the presidency.

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