Asian Market Panic Continues As Korea Readies To Unleash Plunge Protectors For First Time Since Lehman

Asian authorities are stepping up efforts to stem a deepening stock-market rout, with China easing margin requirements, and Taiwan and South Korea rolling out intervention measures following Friday’s plunge in US equities.

The MSCI All Country World Index tumbled 8.1% last week, its worst weekly decline since the Covid-19 market crash in early 2020, extending its losing streak to seven straight sessions as the AI trade unwinds amid concerns over Nvidia and ex-CEO Jensen, new accounting woes at the chip giant, and a potential pullback in the circular financing scheme.

Asian markets with heavy AI chip exposure suffered the steepest losses.

Japan's Nikkei dropped about 8%.

Taiwan

As we detailed earlier, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission just took dramatic actions after the Taiex recorded its worst weekly decline in 35 years, exceeding any weekly loss during the 2008 GFC.

Taiwan's Taiex plunged 17.5% (chart book).

Last week's steep AI-centric selloff prompted authorities in Taiwan and South Korea, whose equity markets are heavily exposed to semiconductor production, to ramp up market support measures.

The FSC's Saturday statement lists five measures, all effective Monday:

No shorting below the prior close, for any stock. The restriction covers TWSE and TPEx shares and Taiwan Depositary Receipts, for both margin shorts and securities-lending shorts. Until Friday it only applied to names that had dropped 3.5% or more the day before.

The restriction covers TWSE and TPEx shares and Taiwan Depositary Receipts, for both margin shorts and securities-lending shorts. Until Friday it only applied to names that had dropped 3.5% or more the day before. Short-sale margin goes to 150% from 130%. It was 90% at the start of the month.

It was 90% at the start of the month. No new put warrants. The regulator stops accepting brokers' applications to list them.

The regulator stops accepting brokers' applications to list them. A stock-lending freeze. Financial institutions and other lenders are urged to stop lending shares, to recall the ones already out on loan, or to let those loans expire without renewal (in Taipei, a regulator's suggestion is rarely optional).

Financial institutions and other lenders are urged to stop lending shares, to recall the ones already out on loan, or to let those loans expire without renewal (in Taipei, a regulator's suggestion is rarely optional). Buybacks, please. Companies that complete repurchases between now and the first quarter get credit toward their 2026 ESG score. Yes, really.

China

In China, the minimum margin requirement for investors buying securities with borrowed funds will fall to 80% from 100% on Nov. 30, according to notices issued on Sunday by the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The exchanges had raised the ratio to 100% from 80% in January to curb leverage risks.

Regulators said the latest adjustment is related to a marked decline in margin-financing activity and relatively low overall leverage. Brokerages can apply the revised rules to outstanding financing contracts when calculating available margin balances, while investors engaged in abnormal trading may face stricter requirements and other risk controls.

The change could unleash nearly 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in additional funds, the Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing the regulator.

The moves add to a series of efforts by Beijing to restore confidence after a months-long rout pushed the benchmark CSI 300 Index into a bear market. The gauge tumbled over 8% in October, its worst monthly performance in more than a decade, as weakness in the economy and a sharp reversal in tech shares weighed on sentiment.

As Bloomberg reports, China’s securities watchdog said this month that margin balances and trading activity had declined significantly and overall leverage had become more stable, creating room to optimize risk-control parameters under its countercyclical framework.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange is proposing introducing market makers on the ChiNext board, according to draft rules released for public comment. The system is intended to broaden the pool of market participants, improve liquidity and pricing efficiency, and strengthen the market.

China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp. will also continue to waive issuer service and settlement fees for green corporate bonds, tech corporate notes and private-enterprise corporate bonds, excluding convertible bonds, from the start of 2027 through the end of 2028.

The measures target different parts of the market. Lower margin requirements increase investors’ purchasing capacity, market maker moves are intended to bolster liquidity and reduce price volatility, while fee cuts lower transaction and financing-related costs. The efforts signal that authorities are broadening their toolkits as they seek to stabilize trading and investor expectations following the sharp decline.

South Korea

South Korea's KOSPI recorded a similar decline.

South Korea is preparing its stock market stabilization fund for potential deployment, easing corporate buyback limits and intensifying surveillance of illegal short selling.

According to The Chosun Daily, deploying the fund would mark its first use since the 2008 global financial crisis, 18 years ago.

The government announced the measures Sunday at an emergency meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance and Economy Minister Lee Hyoung-il.

Authorities will prepare to deploy the fund depending on market conditions after the KOSPI fell below 5,000 on Friday. The announcement stops short of committing funds to share purchases.

The government will raise the daily limit on listed companies' share buybacks, currently capped at 1% of total issued shares, for three months starting Nov. 24, according to the report. The measure aims to give companies greater support for their stocks.

At the same time, the Financial Supervisory Service and Korea Exchange will intensify monitoring of illegal short selling.

The potential deployment of the stock market stabilization fund comes after we warned in early October that the corporate bid supporting top chip stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, had largely run its course following a summer of panicked retail traders.

The preparations also suggest authorities may have limited confidence in a near-term revival of foreign demand for Korean memory-chip stocks, as the global AI trade comes under intense pressure so far this month.

~~~~~

Put together, these actions suggest authorities are sticking with a familiar playbook of targeted market support rather than sweeping stimulus packages. This time, however, the measures span leveraged buying, trading liquidity, and transaction costs, broadening an effort to put a floor under the selloff and restore confidence in the world’s second-largest stock market. How much lower will stocks have to fall before the big stimmy stick comes out?