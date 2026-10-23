Election time nears – when will the agony end…

The verbal violence and enormous irrigation is continuing to peak. Both old parties are doing their usual mating dance, screaming and pounding the pulpit for their worshipers and the unaligned.

After all, this is the “Most Important Election of our Lives” ™. Just like the elections of 2024, 2022, 2020, 2016, etc. were. We must prevent the evil monsters of the “other side” (or sides) from destroying our nation, our future, and our world. Of course, those evil monsters on the other side are the same people that those making the accusations had a congenial lunch together, and have far more in common with each other than with 99% of Americans.

But that doesn’t keep them from acting out in their little morality plays. Like those of the middle ages, these often involve puppets and preach ideas and actions that the puppetmasters do not themselves practice. And the puppets are all people. Braindead, perhaps, from long periods of brainwashing and what gets shoveled into them from pre-school.

The claims, accusations, and cries of victimhood are many.

The above picture and headline is just such an example, from the Black Hills. An activist claims that doing street repairs and maintenance on election day (and before) is done intentionally to keep the poor, needy, handicapped, and people of color from voting. Obviously, this “voter suppression” is a coordinated effort (that is, a conspiracy) of those in power in DC, Pierre, the Courthouse, and City Hall.

How dare they! The conspirators, that is. Not the activists, who are (of course) the vanguard of the lower classes, the underclass. (Proletariat is such an outdated word, after all.

Of course, as the newspaper (front page, no less) demonstrates, this is wonderful for the mainstream media. Indeed, all the media: the more controversy, the more fear, the more excitement that they can generate, the more clicks they get. And the more clicks? The more revenue and the more profits.

Quite impressive, eh? But far from the whole story. The media is not the only beneficiary: billions of FRNs (“dollars”) are being spent (some would say squandered) in this election cycle. (Why? Because trillions of dollars – real money even if increasingly worthless! – are at stake. Governments are, after all, the font of all sorts of blessings, measured in cash.

We have the printers, the yard sign manufacturers, the internet service providers, the influencers, and so many others (even trash collectors and recyclers, after the election) rake in the money. Every two years, not counting the odd municipal or special district election.

And so we suffer – ordinary people who do not depend on government, tax money, and political influence to feed their egos and greed.

And in 2026, this is an unending effort. Welcome to the forever political campaign and election process!