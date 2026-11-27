In Fiery Video Of Chaos And Destruction, Iran State Media Warns Amazon, Microsoft And SpaceX: "Repent" Or Face Consequences

Iran's state-sponsored Mehr News Agency marked Thanksgiving with an AI-generated video of drones blowing up the headquarters of Amazon, Microsoft and Elon Musk's SpaceX, and a narrator warning that "the companies that took part in the attack on Iran will either pay reparations and repent or face destruction on the same scale."

Mehr, which is based in Tehran, posted the video on its Telegram channel Thursday afternoon, as the Daily Mail first reported. It also threatens the governments of the US and Israel. "We won't let the killers of our children off the hook," the narrator says as the attack begins, then adds: "We will not harm the American people."

"Consider this a warning," the video goes on, as the buildings burn under the drones. It closes on a question: "Repentance or destruction? The choice is yours, America."

The Persian caption Mehr posted with it ties the threat to Minab: "A stern warning to companies complicit in crimes against the Iranian people and the innocent children of Minab!" (translated) "From Amazon to Microsoft, companies that have secret collaborations with US and Israeli military units cannot escape accountability" (translated).

Iranian Media Issues STRONG WARNING to Amazon, Microsoft and Other Tech Giants



A video published by Mehr News warns that companies allegedly assisting U.S. and Israeli military operations must pay a “HEAVY PRICE,” citing the killing of schoolchildren in Minab.



Disclaimer:… pic.twitter.com/fomAKAagND — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) November 26, 2026

Minab is the southern Iranian town where a Tomahawk strike on Feb. 28, the first day of the war, hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school. The local prosecutor put the final toll at 156, most of them children, and the Pentagon's own investigation pinned the strike on US forces, blaming flawed intelligence, outdated imagery and an overreliance on AI. As we reported last month, Hegseth's advisers planned to withhold the report until after the midterms.

Reparations are one of the seven conditions Tehran has set for ending the war for good, and this week Hassan Abdolianpour, who heads the Iranian judiciary's center for lawyers, said Iranian courts had awarded $290 billion in damages against the US.

US tech firms have been on Iran's target list since the opening days of the war. In early March IRGC drones hit two Amazon Web Services data centers in the UAE, and Iranian state media claimed strikes on Microsoft data centers in the Gulf; the Guards later threatened the "complete and utter annihilation" of OpenAI's Stargate site in Abu Dhabi. Thursday's video goes further, putting the companies' American headquarters in the crosshairs rather than their Gulf server farms.

Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he is ready to strike Iran again after the new year if no deal is reached, calling Iran's negotiators "professional tap dancers," and dared Tehran to run tankers through the US blockade of Hormuz: "they'll all be at the bottom of the sea." This week an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait killed two Italian engineers working for Rheinmetall, and three tankers were set ablaze in the Strait.

Trump spent his own Thanksgiving taking calls from service members abroad. When one asked how he was spending the holiday, he answered: "Well, I'll tell you what. I'm working on a little project. It's called Iran."