Robo-cession: If AI Takes The Jobs, Who Pays For The $2 Trillion Deficit?

Washington has a funding model, and it is you.

According to a new RAND research brief titled "If AI Takes the Jobs, Who Will Pay the Taxes?" (Nov 18), taxes on labor generate about two-thirds of federal revenue, and once you add individual income taxes on things like dividends and capital gains, individual income and payroll taxes accounted for 84% of everything the government collected in 2024. In 1950, businesses and individuals each paid roughly half.

Which is a problem if, as RAND's Carter Price, Monique Martineau and Jeffrey Wenger warn, AI ends up displacing an estimated 10% to 15% of the hours Americans work over the next 15 years, starting not with warehouse pickers but with lawyers, analysts, software developers and finance professionals: the highest-paid, highest-taxed workers in the country.

A Tax Base Built On Paychecks... Mostly Big Ones

The concentration risk is staggering. Citing 2021 IRS data, RAND notes that the top 10% of earners take home about half of all pretax income and contribute 76% of federal individual income tax revenue, which works out to roughly one-third of all federal revenue. Those are precisely the white-collar jobs that experts expect AI to reach first, before it gets anywhere near lower-wage occupations.

Hence RAND's most eye-catching claim: displacing even 10% of high earners would create a fiscal shock comparable to a recession. And as in a recession, spending on unemployment insurance and other safety-net programs would rise at the exact same moment income and payroll tax receipts fall, a double whammy for both federal and state budgets.

Put differently, Uncle Sam's revenue base is a leveraged bet on the continued employment of the very people Silicon Valley is spending hundreds of billions to replace. Diversification at its finest.

Four Scenarios, Two Of Them Ugly

To size the damage, RAND ran a 10% employment shock through its von Furstenberg Family Budget Model under two variables: i) whether displaced workers find new jobs, and ii) whether AI is priced like a monopoly or sold at cost, with competition and open-weight models driving prices down to the bare cost of running them. The four combinations are, by RAND's own description, the extreme end points of what could happen:

Scenario 1, "Business as usual" (monopoly AI, new jobs): revenue rises 1.0% of GDP, as labor taxes hold up and fat AI profits swell corporate receipts.

(monopoly AI, new jobs): revenue 1.0% of GDP, as labor taxes hold up and fat AI profits swell corporate receipts. Scenario 2, "Hyperconcentration" (monopoly AI, no new jobs): labor taxes drop 1.5% of GDP and the extra corporate revenue offsets only a small part, for a net loss of 1.3%.

(monopoly AI, no new jobs): labor taxes drop 1.5% of GDP and the extra corporate revenue offsets only a small part, for a net loss of 1.3%. Scenario 3, "Price shocks" (cheap AI, new jobs): revenue up 0.7%, but business taxes fall 0.9%.

(cheap AI, new jobs): revenue up 0.7%, but business taxes fall 0.9%. Scenario 4, "System breaks" (cheap AI, no new jobs): business taxes collapse 2.1% of GDP and total revenue drops 1.6% of GDP.

For context, existing law raises 14.0% of GDP from labor taxes and 2.8% from business taxes, so the worst case wipes out nearly a tenth of the revenue base. On today's roughly $5.4 trillion of annual receipts, that is (very roughly) half a trillion dollars a year.

The twist is Scenario 4. If AI gets cheap and ubiquitous, RAND argues, competition passes the savings through to prices, and since the cost of managers, accountants and lawyers is baked into nearly everything bought and sold, the result is economy-wide deflation. That shrinks corporate profits and tax receipts without shrinking the debt, and just as inflation erodes the real burden of debt, deflation makes it heavier. Nothing says "fiscal sustainability" like a $2 trillion deficit meeting falling prices.

One quirk: labor taxes actually rise as a share of GDP in both cheap-AI scenarios, even the one where displaced workers find no new work. The brief doesn't say why, but it presumably reflects a deflating GDP denominator, so "system breaks" may look even uglier in dollar terms.

The Automation Subsidy Hiding In The Tax Code

RAND's second argument is that the tax code is tilting the playing field toward machines. For every dollar a firm pays a human, it owes the IRS about another 7.65 cents in employer payroll tax (below the Social Security wage cap). Software, robots and AI pay nothing. Meanwhile, depreciation rules let companies write off new equipment and software faster than it actually wears out, and they don't distinguish between AI that augments workers and AI that replaces them, effectively turning the depreciation schedule into an unintended subsidy for firing people.

Add the gap between the 20% top rate on capital income and 37% on wages, and RAND sees income slowly migrating from workers to AI owners, dragging down the economy's effective tax rate.

Here, at least, the data offer RAND some support. In fiscal 2026, according to the CBO, corporate income tax receipts fell 15.6% (-$71BN) in the middle of the AI capex boom, partly because the July 2025 reconciliation act lets corporations take larger deductions for certain investments (the rest came from the one-time repatriation tax payments rolling off). The expensing RAND worries about is already eating the corporate tax base, just as hyperscaler capex alone is pegged at $581BN this year by Goldman.

The Tax Foundation sees it differently: since firms fully deduct worker compensation, it argues, the tax code does not actually advantage automation; last year's law merely put short-lived investment on par with wages, while most long-lived assets are still penalized. Translation: expensing puts a robot level with a paycheck, without a bonus on top. The payroll tax wedge, however, is real.

The Menu: Every Item Is A Tax Hike

As for the fix, RAND offers two buckets. The first aims to stop penalizing hiring: replace the employer-side payroll tax with a corporate income tax (potentially revenue-neutral if designed carefully, though fully replacing it would require roughly doubling the effective tax rate on business income), or impose a progressive corporate tax that rises with profit per worker, so a lean AI-heavy firm pays more than a labor-intensive one.

The second bucket replaces lost wage revenue with taxes on things that aren't wages:

Taxing long-term capital gains as ordinary income: $100BN+ a year, growing as automation shifts income to investment returns.

A federal VAT, paired with a rebate for lower-income households: $200-300BN a year (in 2018 dollars). The US is the only major economy without one.

Repealing step-up in basis at death: tens of billions a year.

A wealth tax: the biggest base of all, but one that would require a constitutional change and new collection infrastructure.

RAND also floats, further down the road, "potential government ownership or regulation of dominant AI systems." We'll let readers sit with that one.

What is striking is how mainstream the "tax the robots" camp has become. Bill Gates called for taxes on AI tokens and robots back in August, warning that "many jobs will disappear forever." OpenAI's own April blueprint, "Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age," proposed shifting the tax burden from labor to capital and floated taxes on automated labor (when the incumbent asks to be taxed, it's worth asking whether the startups that come next can afford the bill). In Congress, Sen. Mark Kelly wants a 50% excess profits tax on AI firms, Rep. Greg Casar wants an AI excise tax that rises with unemployment, and just last week the CRS published a primer on "Taxing AI: Alternative Approaches." With Democrats holding more cards in Congress after this month's midterms, expect the RAND brief to get cited early and often.

The pushback is just as loud. Cato's Adam Michel argues the AI capital base is too small and too elastic to raise serious money, ITIF warns a compute tax would simply push AI investment offshore, and as we noted in "AI Tax Increases Are Like The Tractor Tax Proposals Of Old" in early September, Washington tried this exact playbook a century ago, when nearly 10 million farm workers lost their jobs to the tractor between 1910 and 1960, and the country ended up vastly richer anyway.

Exhibit A For The Defense: The Robots Haven't Shown Up In The Receipts

First, the fiscal data show no sign of a robot recession yet. In fiscal 2026, which ended Sept 30, individual income tax receipts rose 7.1% (+$189BN) and payroll taxes 3.6% (+$64BN), with withholding lifted by 4% wage growth. Total receipts rose 3.2% to $5.4 trillion. The only declines came in corporate taxes and tariffs.

Second, the labor market evidence is mixed at best. Challenger, Gray & Christmas counted 121,401 announced job cuts blamed on AI through October, more than double the 54,836 for all of 2025, with a record 38,579 in May alone. But in October AI was cited for just 1,265 cuts, its lowest of the year, and economic conditions have overtaken AI as the top reason for 2026. Stanford's SIEPR finds little evidence that AI is causing significant job losses right now, beyond a tough market for new graduates, and the Yale Budget Lab's tracker has so far found no link between AI exposure and changes in employment. Which is why we were skeptical back in August when, right on cue...

And now we pivot to the "AI is akshually destroying jobs" narrative — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 7, 2026

Then again, by late October, the headlines were getting harder to dismiss:

The AI layoffs are here:



*AMERICAN EXPRESS TO CUT 5% OF JOBS, ABOUT 3,500 EMPLOYEES



*BARCLAYS TO CUT 5,000 JOBS AS AI STARTS CREATING EFFICIENCY



*EBAY CONFIRMS JOB CUTS OF ABOUT 9%



*NETFLIX TO LAY OFF 6% OF GLOBAL STAFF, OR ABOUT 1,000 JOBS: WSJ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 23, 2026

Third, RAND's own footnotes cut both ways. The brief cites MIT's Daron Acemoglu's "The Simple Macroeconomics of AI," the same paper that concludes AI's macro effects look "nontrivial but modest": no more than a 0.66% boost to total factor productivity over 10 years. That is hardly the stuff of mass unemployment. Goldman is more aggressive, recently raising its estimate to more than 9% of the workforce (about 15 million people) displaced over a decade, but expects most to find new jobs or leave the labor force. The catch, as we discussed in "Scarred For Life" (Oct 31), is that AI-displaced workers stay jobless about a month longer and, historically, take a bigger pay cut when they do get rehired, a slow bleed for income tax receipts rather than RAND's sudden 10% shock.

Finally, RAND concedes its scenarios are extreme end points, and history sides with Scenarios 1 and 3, where displaced workers find new jobs and revenue actually rises.

The Fiscal Crisis Is Already Here, No Robots Required

To RAND's credit, its most sensible recommendation is also its least sexy: track the early warning signs - i) declining individual income tax revenue, ii) accelerating displacement of professional workers and iii) the spread of low-cost AI models - and calibrate the tax code to what actually happens rather than to a single forecast. So far, i) is green, ii) is flickering, and iii) is the one to watch: cheap open-weight models are what turn the mild scenarios into "system breaks."

But here is the part the brief only touches on. The federal government ran a $2.0 trillion deficit in fiscal 2026, up 12%, in a year when revenue grew and AI had yet to make a visible dent in receipts. Outlays rose 5.5%, receipts 3.2%: Washington doesn't need robots to have a deficit problem. Which is why our bet is that if AI ever does blow a hole in the tax base, it will land on a fiscal position that is already broken, with a bond market that has spent the past few months reminding everyone, from Washington to Paris to Tokyo, what happens when deficits run hot. And Congress's answer, judging by RAND's menu and the bills already in the hopper, will be what it always is: more taxes, on capital this time.

Then again, if the AI optimists are right and productivity really soars, the bots may end up paying for themselves. If the pessimists are right, somebody will have to pay for everything... and Washington has already printed the menu.

The full RAND brief is available here, with the underlying revenue analysis and tax policy options papers.