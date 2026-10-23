Trump Calls For Rep. Ilhan Omar's Resignation Over Alleged Fake Name

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump on Oct. 22 urged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to resign from her congressional role over allegations that she used a fake name to enter Congress.

This followed a motion filed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro on Oct. 21 that referred to Omar as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar." The filing was related to a federal search warrant for the congresswoman's home.

"It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar's name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it's an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Omar addressed allegations she married her brother during a recent interview with MS NOW's Chris Hayes, calling the claims insane. When asked whether any of the allegations had a "kernel of truth," she answered: "Not to my knowledge."

"Somebody put in there that, you know, he had to have been my brother or something to that effect," she said in the interview, adding that it started on a Somali blog, without elaborating.

Omar has been married to Tim Mynett since 2020.

Trump said Omar should resign from Congress immediately, adding that she would "not be legally allowed" to remain a member of Congress from this point forward because she used "a fake name to be sworn in."

"When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, 'Not to my knowledge.' In other words, she somehow didn't know?" Trump said.

Omar's spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Omar, a native of Somalia, moved to the United States with her family in the 1990s amid a civil war. She became a state representative in Minnesota in 2017, and a U.S. representative in 2019.

Federal agents searched the congresswoman's home in Washington on Oct. 12 as part of a criminal probe into allegations of possible immigration fraud. Federal officials have provided few details about what led to the investigation.

Omar, who is seeking a fifth term in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, has strongly denied immigration fraud allegations.

House Democratic leaders have said that the search was politically motivated and criticized the Trump administration, noting the timing shortly before the Nov. 3 midterms.

"Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

Border czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Oct. 17 that investigators have a strong case in their ongoing probe of Omar.

He indicated that Omar could be stripped of her U.S. citizenship and deported if the immigration fraud allegations against her are proven to be true.

"Of course, if you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We've done it before. It's a long, tedious process, but it's been done before," he said.