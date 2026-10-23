Woke Video Game Developer BioWare Shuts Down In Humiliating Failure

The video game industry is collapsing in 2026 under the weight of their own arrogance and stupidity, and the "chuds" are cheering. Why? Because this is what needs to happen before better companies and better games can be made. The people who ruined the hobby with their politics need to lose their jobs and be exiled from the business.

Around 13,000 games developers are slated to be fired this year alone. Since 2022, the industry has cut over 57,000 workers due to imploding revenues and lack of consumer interest. Microsoft, Sony, Ubisoft, EA and a dozen other studios are cleaning house and booting out the rubbish.

The most recent example is the large Xbox cuts to ultra-woke Bethesda Softworks. Their layoffs (reportedly close to 440 workers) triggered socialist protests and accusations of discrimination against LGBT and minority employees.

The vast majority of these layoffs are being blamed on "restructuring", but the restructuring was caused by a plunge in gamer interest. And the decline in gamer interest is part of an ongoing boycott of woke propaganda in games. This is something the political left will never admit to, but the fact remains that the majority of developers who get woke, ultimately go broke. In other words, the majority of woke products fail.

Gaming studio Bioware, a veteran company in the industry, did not learn this lesson soon enough. Bioware officially announced this week that after 30 years, they will be shutting down.

The company dove headfirst into woke virtue signaling around 2016-2017 and it was all downhill from there. Critics say the final nail in the coffin was the game Dragon Age: Veilguard, which is widely considered one of the most ridiculously homosexual games ever produced. The game was so notorious, it is still the subject of internet mockery to this day.

For anyone with common sense, it's easy to see why the company is being scrapped by parent company Electronic Arts (EA). Veilguard was the last game they published before they hit rock bottom. Industry shill and activists initially claimed that Veilgaurd sales were doing well, despite evidence to the contrary. The estimated cost of development and marketing was around $250 million, and it took around 9 years to make.

After release, most estimates suggest the game pulled in less than $50 million in total sales. An utter disaster.

At its historical peak, BioWare employed around 500 people. By the time of the October 2026 closure announcement the remaining staff was around 50 people, all of them are now being laid off. The lesson here is clear: The progressive invasion of gaming media was a disaster for these companies.

Those who want to survive past 2026 need to accept an undeniable reality - The consumers own you, you do not own them. You cannot force gamers to buy your products. You cannot shame them into opening their wallets. Games are not a platform for your degenerate fanfiction. They are not a platform for your personal politics. The "modern audience" you are trying to appeal to does not exist. You cannot win.

Either make games that the people you call "chuds" enjoy, or go broke and get replaced. It's that simple.