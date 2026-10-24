Fire Engulfs Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest” Retreat In Bavarian Alps, Suspect Detained

Fire tore through the Kehlsteinhaus, the Alpine guesthouse known as Hitler's "Eagle's Nest," on Friday night, and German police said they had detained a suspect near the scene, Reuters reported.

Emergency dispatchers in Traunstein were alerted at about 9:15 p.m., Berliner Zeitung reported, and when the first crews reached the site at 9:52 p.m. the entire building was already burning. A smoke detector inside had set off the alarm at about 9:50 p.m., t-online said.

Around 200 firefighters, mountain rescuers, Red Cross workers and police were involved, with crews from six municipalities. The steep, narrow mountain road kept heavy fire trucks from reaching the site easily, and crews had to set up an additional water supply, according to Bayerischer Rundfunk as cited by Berliner Zeitung. Police spokesperson Lisa Maier said the building could be entered only with heavy breathing apparatus, according to t-online. A police spokesperson told the German tabloid Bild the building was so badly damaged that it "could probably not be saved," Reuters said. Nobody was found inside and no injuries were reported, Euronews reported.

Police said a suspect came into the investigators' focus shortly after the fire broke out and was taken into custody. "Whether the individual is connected to the fire is currently the subject of the criminal investigation," police said, per Euronews. The Traunstein criminal police took over the case under the direction of the public prosecutor, and no motive has been reported.

Bild reported that a police spokesperson cited a suspicion of arson, and that the person detained is a motorcyclist who passed rescue workers heading up to the building. Berliner Zeitung and t-online both attribute that to Bild rather than to an official police statement, and t-online notes it is unclear whether the motorcyclist is the same person as the suspect police described.

Hitler's tea house, known as "Eagle's Nest," on Mount Kehlstein in Bavaria, has been destroyed by arson. The arsonist has been apprehended. There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, and no reports of injuries or casualties have been received. https://t.co/YbMt9fosTD — Sprinter Press (@Sprinter_Press) October 24, 2026

The Kehlsteinhaus was built in 1937 and 1938 at the initiative of Martin Bormann, and Wikipedia puts the cost at 30 million Reichsmarks and the death toll among construction workers at twelve. It is separate from Hitler's Berghof residence, and the same entry documents at least 14 visits by Hitler. The building was spared in Allied bombing and, per its own website quoted by CBS News, is "one of the few undamaged monuments of the Hitler era."

The Free State of Bavaria owns the building, which was classified after the war as a historical monument and has run as a mountain restaurant and tourist attraction since 1952. Police said further findings would be released Saturday. Which parts of the historic structure can be preserved is not yet known.