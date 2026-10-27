Iran Says Tanker On Fire After Mine Strike, Following US Commander’s Rare Hormuz Flyover

Iran has continued hunting tankers in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, and on Monday its state media has cited the IRGC to say an 'offending' oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.
Ironically this happened just after an unusual public relations flyover conducted by the Pentagon. The head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Adm. Brad Cooper personally visited the Strait of Hormuz in an unprecedented moment. On Sunday he flew over the contested waterway in a US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter in order to demonstrate Washington 'control' over it.
"We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry," he said. "This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."
Cooper further claimed the Strait of Hormuz is "free and clear of Iranian sea mines" - and thanked US service members who took part in the de-mining mission, and operations to help escort tankers through.
"We remain intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing as we work with our teammates in the US interagency, Gulf Cooperation Council, and shipping industry," he added.
Iran of course rejects this US narrative of control over the energy transit waterway. According to a latest Tuesday statement via Bloomberg:
Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority said it would take “legal action” against tankers belonging to Sinokor, the world’s biggest oil tanker owner that has carried millions of barrels out of the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks.
“The vessels belonging to Sinokor Shipping Company have committed the highest number of crossing violations over the past 3 months, and so far, appropriate enforcement actions have been taken against at least 7 of them,” the PGSA said in a statement.
But this does constitute an important admission of sorts from Tehran - that a huge amount of tanker traffic is making it through, despite the record pace of Iranian attacks. This is mostly being done through ship-to-ship transfers with vessels' transponders turned off, and under the watch of the US Navy.
The battle of narratives continues...
President Trump has lately accused the Iranian side of making up tanker attacks, in order to drive up global oil prices.
As for the latest alleged Tuesday mine attack, “A few hours ago, an oil tanker in breach of regulations, having switched off its tracking systems and attempted to cross a prohibited and dangerous area east of the Strait of Hormuz, struck naval mines, causing damage and a fire," Iran's military said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.