Iran Says Tanker On Fire After Mine Strike, Following US Commander's Rare Hormuz Flyover

Iran has continued hunting tankers in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, and on Monday its state media has cited the IRGC to say an 'offending' oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ironically this happened just after an unusual public relations flyover conducted by the Pentagon. The head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Adm. Brad Cooper personally visited the Strait of Hormuz in an unprecedented moment. On Sunday he flew over the contested waterway in a US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter in order to demonstrate Washington 'control' over it.

"We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry," he said. "This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

Cooper further claimed the Strait of Hormuz is "free and clear of Iranian sea mines" - and thanked US service members who took part in the de-mining mission, and operations to help escort tankers through.