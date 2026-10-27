Top Women's Podcast Promotes Divorce Because "There's Always Something Better"

If you want to know why 60% of men in the US (35-years-old or younger) have never been married and say they don't plan on getting married, study the behavior of modern women and you will find your answers in abundance. In other words, women are the problem.

Around 43% of first-time marriages in the US end in divorce. But that's just the beginning - 67% of second marriages end in divorce and 75% of third marriages end in divorce. In 1960, the national divorce rate was less than 1%. What happened? The cancer of feminism happened.

Women are psychologically far more likely to embrace group cooperation, group compliance and communal orientation. Feminism taps into these inherent collectivist tendencies and uses female group-think to encourage destructive and morally reprehensible behavior in individuals. Many women follow along; some fear being ostracized from the group, and others simply love the feeling of power that the mob gives them.

(This is how we get millions of women showing blind support for a child killer like Lindsay Clancy)

Another weapon used by feminism is the concept of "manifestation"; a fantasy which suggests that women have "magical powers of the mind" and the ability to make things happen the way they imagine them happening. Instead of working hard to make their lives better, or learning to accept the blessing they already have, the notion of manifestation has modern women thinking that they can always get something better without any struggle or work whatsoever.

Feminism holds up a tiny percentage of "successful women" as examples of the dream life, then encourages the other 99.9% of ladies to go out there, sacrifice everything they already have, and one day soon, their fairytale vision will come true.

This is why there are millions of post-wall women ages 40 and up chasing a second or third marriage. Millions of middle-aged women still planning on snatching up a corporate position on the way to becoming CEOs. Millions of women trying to become rich as Instagram models or online influencers instead of maintaining a healthy relationship. Out of all of these ladies, maybe a handful will actually make it work.

The rest end up becoming more bitter and more insane as time slips by them.

This is where the women's podcasts and social media come in. In past generations, every married man had to deal with one or two of his wife's obnoxious single friends or relatives who were constantly trying to convince her that "she can do better." In recent decades, husbands then had to contend with malicious therapists who did the same thing while also charging them hundreds of dollars per session.

Today's generation of men, though, must deal with the internet, where women have thousands upon thousand of "friends" telling them "they can do better" and rewarding divorce with perpetual thumbs up. This is the service podcasts like "Call Her Daddy" provide.

In a recent episode of the show, host Alex Cooper interviewed aging TV actress Sophia Bush, who apparently won a lot of Teen Choice awards back in 2007. A clip from the show has gone viral after the two women in their 40s stroke each other's egos and revel in the idea of "never settling for less." The discussion derailed when they encouraged women to get a divorce because it's "never too late" and there is "always something better" out there.

'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper and actress Sophia Bush say a "beautiful" message for women is that it's never too late to get a divorce. Bush divorced her husband in 2023 before getting married to a woman. It's hard to comprehend how much damage this show has done to women. https://t.co/dGzBBrb7zn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 21, 2026

For those who are interested, the full podcast can be viewed here. Call Her Daddy is one of the biggest podcasts in the country with over 10 million listeners per episode.

It should be noted that Sophia Bush has had two previous marriage; one lasting only 5 months and the other lasting only 13 months. If the statistics are any indication, her third marriage will also end quickly. She bragged that she was the person who popped the question, which is not surprising given the quiet desperation women in their 40s feel when it becomes obvious that their youth is fading. They don't have time for the man to ask.

Bush is an irrelevant celebrity figure, however, the show's horrific commentary and terrible advice is emblematic of a core narrative preventing modern women from being happy. Namely, the narcissistic belief that too many women settle and these women are more valuable in the dating marketplace than they actually are.

It turns out that people who espouse a secular worldview, people who identify as liberals, and people who never attend religious services report the lowest levels of personal satisfaction, but they also report the highest levels of support for feminism. As feminism’s influence has grown over the past half century, women have become far less happy.

They are more unhappy, and more crazy. Around 7% of American women were on drugs for anxiety, depression, and other mental health disturbances back in the mid-1990s. Today, that number has skyrocketed to 25% of all women. This is twice the rate of American men. It also means that every time a man rolls the dice and asks a woman out, he has a one-in-four chance of pulling a mental case. Those are dangerous odds.

Add to this the near-certainty of a woman getting half a man's wealth in a divorce (after lawyers take their cut), along with an 80% chance that she will get full child custody, and the average guy simply can't afford to take the risk, especially not on older women with previous divorces.

Another trend that is rising on social media is middle-aged women posting sob stories about not being able to find positive long term relationships after they divorce. They have their fun for the first year, then realize their prospects are limited to pointless flings. Prince Charming never shows up, because Prince Charming doesn't exist accept in their minds. The women who are most happy bag their Prince Charming in their 20s and they stick with him.

These podcasts act as constant reinforcement for women's bad decisions by telling them that they are not accountable for their failures. Instead, the world is accountable, men run the world, and women are victims. The message? If an action "feels" correct to her, then it is, in fact, correct.

And, if there are any negative consequences then those consequences were created by the "patriarchy" trying to punish her. It's a catastrophic cycle that is destroying western society and turning a large number of women into vain, egomaniacal monsters that men want nothing to do with.