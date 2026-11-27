Journalist Stumbles Across A Cross-Dresser's Shocking Murder Scene

Independent journalist Andy Ngo says he uncovered a shocking "murder scene" on social media while investigating a social media account of a cross-dressing man.

"After filming selfie videos of him wearing women's clothing, he recorded a dead woman and spoke to her corpse for days. He shoved things into her mouth," Ngo said.

Ngo, whose investigative work has drawn praise from the Trump administration, said he drew on his experience investigating the "Zizian trans death cult" to identify the man and locate the apartment.

He said he tracked down the Las Vegas apartment where the body was found, adding that Keith Ackerman had been charged with murder.

EXCLUSIVE: I may have stumbled upon a m—rder scene while investigating a cross-dressing man’s social media.



After filming selfie videos of him wearing women's clothing, he recorded a dead woman and spoke to her corpse for days. He shoved things into her mouth.



I uncovered his… pic.twitter.com/A1gzC3Gm0K — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2026

Ngo published a report on his Substack titled "Did I Just Uncover a Cross-Dresser's Murder Scene?"

Part of the report reads:

In the next scene, a loud mechanical device was running in the bathroom. "I added this vacuum here," he said, while holding the nozzle. "Kind of like help her pull some of that stagnant gas inside of her out…I know it smells terrible." He referred to the woman as "Sandra." On Nov. 22, the man uploaded another video, this time walking around the apartment with his camera pointed toward the floor. A rug appeared soaked with blood.

Ngo also discussed his broader investigation into the Zizians, a leftist death cult linked to six deaths.

More than a year ago, we warned that "America Has a 'Transtifa' Problem." Since then, we've highlighted Bluesky posts calling for the deaths of right-wing political opponents and business entrepreneurs. Democrats' willingness to accommodate far-left radicals under their "big tent" umbrella is a massive political liability as the party embraces lefty fringe extremism.