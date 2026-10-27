"US Gov't Must Fall": Analyst Says She Infiltrated Teachers Union Members' Call Urging Violent Revolution

Karlyn Borysenko, a self-described anti-communist analyst who monitors the far left, published an alarming video highlighting what she characterizes as calls for a violent communist revolution to topple America from within. Among those featured is a man identified as a Chicago Public Schools employee advocating revolutionary politics.

The footage raises serious questions about the Chicago School nurse's potential overlap between far-left activism and taxpayer-funded educational institutions.

Borysenko writes:

I just infiltrated and recorded a call hosted by the Chicago Teachers Union in the United States with leftist students activists and the teachers helping them in France. The teachers in the USA are actively coordinating with the unions in France. And they're calling explicitly for the fall of the United States government.

Exclusive. "The United States Government must fall." Earlier today, members of the Chicago Teachers Union collaborated with activist students and teachers in France. On that call, they explicitly called for violence, destruction, killing, and the fall of the United States Government. The full, unedited recording is in the post below. — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) October 25, 2026

Borysenko cited a far-left student activist on the Zoom video call who said, "The United States Government must fall."

Borysenko continued, "On that call, they explicitly called for violence, destruction, killing, and the fall of the United States Government."

The student activist said, "I think that our challenge will be to get people to move like they're doing in France. It will be getting people to be completely destructive and to allow our fellow Americans - for there to be freedom - the US Gov't must fall."

She continued, "There must be destruction to the material wealth that they've built. There must be a willingness to kill."

Separately, Borysenko offered her view of the unrest in France and what's driving the riots and chaos:

The communists in France are saying explicitly it's not a protest. It's about overthrowing the capitalist French government and installing a worker's government. The uprising in France is a communist revolution. They don't mention Muslims or Islam once @RealAlexJones. https://t.co/3cJHxDw6ZC — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) October 23, 2026

And this:

It was never about school conditions. ? A rioter in France explains the REAL reason they are burning down buildings and lighting people's faces on fire. “We are socialists, we are communists, we are anticapitalists,… the whole system must go!” The communists and the Muslims have entered into an unholy alliance to overthrow the West. https://t.co/Gdq2louZtO — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) October 24, 2026

The view is that communist movements are seeking to destabilize and destroy Western institutions and society from within.