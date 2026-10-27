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“US Gov’t Must Fall”: Analyst Says She Infiltrated Teachers Union Members’ Call Urging Violent Revolution

"US Gov't Must Fall": Analyst Says She Infiltrated Teachers Union Members' Call Urging Violent Revolution

Karlyn Borysenko, a self-described anti-communist analyst who monitors the far left, published an alarming video highlighting what she characterizes as calls for a violent communist revolution to topple America from within. Among those featured is a man identified as a Chicago Public Schools employee advocating revolutionary politics.

The footage raises serious questions about the Chicago School nurse's potential overlap between far-left activism and taxpayer-funded educational institutions. 

Borysenko writes:

I just infiltrated and recorded a call hosted by the Chicago Teachers Union in the United States with leftist students activists and the teachers helping them in France. The teachers in the USA are actively coordinating with the unions in France. And they're calling explicitly for the fall of the United States government. 

Borysenko cited a far-left student activist on the Zoom video call who said, "The United States Government must fall."

Borysenko continued, "On that call, they explicitly called for violence, destruction, killing, and the fall of the United States Government."

The student activist said, "I think that our challenge will be to get people to move like they're doing in France. It will be getting people to be completely destructive and to allow our fellow Americans - for there to be freedom - the US Gov't must fall."

She continued, "There must be destruction to the material wealth that they've built. There must be a willingness to kill."

Separately, Borysenko offered her view of the unrest in France and what's driving the riots and chaos: 

And this:

The view is that communist movements are seeking to destabilize and destroy Western institutions and society from within. 

Tyler Durden




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