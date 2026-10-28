Democratic Socialist Of America Puts Crosshairs On United Airlines, Elbit System: "We Will Sever Supply Chains"

The Democratic Socialists of America's list of targeted US companies, coupled with its aim to "sever the supply chain," raises national security concerns about the movement's actual agenda.

DSA's public messaging emphasizes affordability and government-run grocery stores, but targeting critical corporate supply chains only suggests ambitions that extend well beyond those promises.

DSA members have stated on video streams that they want to "destroy America from within."

"The most important thing we can do is take that (American) empire down from within" DSA members make it clear what their goal is: destroying America. https://t.co/Txy5Na21UG — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 5, 2026

So the campaign promises about free groceries and handouts could be just a campaign gimmick, as the true intention is not to address Americans' cost-of-living issues but rather to destroy the capitalist state.

DSA's X account links back to a link on the lefty platform ActionNetwork titled "DSA Arms Embargo Campaign Launch."

"We will sever the supply chain of death in solidarity with Palestine with an organized movement from below, by workers, unions, and communities. Tune in to learn how we got here and how you can build the movement that will win an Arms Embargo," the message reads on the lefty ActionNetwork platform.

DSA lists the corporate targets:

United Airlines is the second most profitable airline group in the world. It has been using their civilian passenger flights to move military cargo for Israel across various domestic hubs, and ultimately to Tel-Aviv. Between June of 2025 and March of 2026, United was identified as having moved nearly 3,000 shipments of military cargo to Israel and Elbit Systems. Elbit Systems of America, now rebranded as Twenty-Six Defense, LLC, is an Israeli based company that produces weapons and surveillance technology. Elbit is the single largest publicly traded company in Israel and it supplies up to 85% of the Israeli military’s land and air weaponry.

The questions to ask are whether DSA organizers have concrete plans and the capability to disrupt critical supply chains. This kind of rhetoric from an organization like this suggests that restoring affordability isn't the plan; the plan is, in fact, to dismantle the US from within.

It's little surprise that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is so enthusiastic about DSA.

UNDERCOVER: GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS THE DSA IS "GOING TO BE DOMINANT" AND "MAINSTREAM" IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY! "The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that." That's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, speaking to an undercover journalist while campaigning in New Hampshire. Asked by a "younger voter" who said "we don't want Kamala Harris, we want more democratic socialist policies": "No one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently." "You can't play in the margins anymore. The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2026

Newsom: "The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that."