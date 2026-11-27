Days After Trump's "Tremendous Tax" Threat, Anthropic And Meta Are Talking Data Centers In Japan

Japan's largest power producer, JERA, has opened talks with Anthropic, Meta and other US tech giants to build AI data centers right next to its power plants around Tokyo, feeding them electricity straight from the generators rather than through the grid, its global CEO and chair Yukio Kani told Nikkei.

Kani said JERA is in similar discussions with Amazon, Microsoft and Google. That puts five of America's biggest AI spenders in talks with a single utility that generates about a third of Japan's electricity. No deal with any of them has been announced.

The setups are what the industry calls "behind the meter": the data center sits on the plant's grounds and takes its power directly from it, which JERA says delivers capacity years ahead of a conventional grid hookup. JERA, a 50-50 joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric, is Japan's biggest LNG buyer, and its Tokyo-area plants burn imported gas.

In October JERA signed a memorandum with Dell Technologies and British developer RHAELM for a data center at its Chiba Thermal Power Station near Tokyo: up to 400 megawatts, more than $15 billion (2.3 trillion yen) across all phases, and first operations around 2028, with Apollo Global Management lined up as a financing partner. The partners said they would take the model to other JERA sites, aiming for several gigawatts of AI capacity across Japan in the 2030s. "JERA is uniquely positioned to power Japan's AI ambitions," Kani said at the signing.

At the Gastech conference in Bangkok in September, Kani said "Gas or LNG is only the quick solution to provide 24/7 power to AI data centres," and put new AI-related power demand in Greater Tokyo, JERA's home market, at an estimated 15 gigawatts within about a decade, The Nation reported. Greater Tokyo holds about 70% of Japan's data center demand.

JERA is chasing the same business in America. In June, Nikkei reported that it will build a large gas-fired plant for a co-located US data center for about 500 billion yen ($3 billion).

Anthropic, which opened 34% above its IPO price on Nov. 18, already has one Japan project in the works. NTT Data Group is in the final stages of talks to build Anthropic's first dedicated data center in Japan, a roughly $6.3 billion facility in Osaka due to partly open by 2028, according to a Nikkei report in October.

The JERA talks surfaced a week after Trump warned American companies off building data centers overseas. "We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries," he told reporters at the White House on Nov. 20, after returning from the APEC summit in Shenzhen. "We will put a tremendous tax on them if they do." The remarks followed his complaints about Google's €13 billion (about $15 billion) AI build-out in Finland.

Back home, the projects face a revolt of their own: voters in Georgia will decide the fate of a $17 billion data center after residents forced a referendum.