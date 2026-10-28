Truth will out?

As both lovers of liberty and followers of the Messiah, Jesus of Nazareth, one of our favorite quotes (and Bible verses) is Jesus’ statement in John 8:32 of the New Testament: “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

We believe his statement is valid not just in spiritual but in physical, mundane, matters. Which, we believe, is one reason that governments and their big-business allies/masters lie so much.

One example is an interesting historical footnote to history that still has an impact today. An Arapaho Warrior Describes Custer’s Death Plus Relics Of The Battle Of The Little Bighorn is one of the few articles online (or for that matter, in hardcopy) that corrects a beloved but false story about the Battle of the Little Big Horn (aka the Greasy Grass Battle, Custer’s Last Stand, or Custer’s Massacre).

Every year on 25 June, various AmerInd nations celebrate the victory over the 7th US Cavalry on that Montana river in 1876. The various stories almost always state that the Lakota (Sioux), Northern Cheyenne (Suhtai and Tsitsistas), and Northern Arapaho (Nakasinena) fought against the Army unit.

This is not true.

Eyewitnesses repeatedly stated that only two Arapaho men were even present at the battle. As detainees or prisoners of the Lakota, because they were suspected of scouting (spying) for the 7th Cavalry or one of the other US units). In fact, they were nearly executed on the spot. It is reported that the only person either of those two Arapaho killed was a Lakota warrior. The article corrects the “history” and provides more detail provided by one of those men and passed down through his family along with artifacts from the battle.

Another falsehood about the battle is also important. Most Lakota and Cheyenne (in modern reports) leave out the well-documented fact that the 7th was accompanied by Crow (Absaroka) Scouts. There are a number of reasons the Crow were allied with the US Army. And again, a falsehood (not telling the whole truth) about the battle is that the huge camp on the Little Big Horn River (Greasy Grass) of the Lakota and Cheyenne was actually those two tribes trespassing – invading – the lands of the Crow.

So all the tales (including the referenced article above) that praise how the people in the village were bravely defending their homeland against the detestable American colonists/imperialists ignore the fact that they were trespassing while doing so. (Kind of like Germans fighting off British attempts to conquer Germany, when fighting the Brits attacking a German base in France. Cool, eh?

Lies, lies, and more lies are standard for governments and academic institutions, as well as big businesses. Why? Because the truth sets us free. Free from many things, including totalitarian government, parasitical Woke academics, and scheming “anything for a buck” businesses.

In a funnier and more modern example, we have this bit of news: Trump admin posts map of America with one state missing. We suspect that critics who blame the map leaving Vermont out on the stupidity of AI: Always Idiotic. We’ve seen too many butchered maps published on social media, by mainstream media, and just about anywhere that were clearly the product of AI. And in our rare spare time, we have tried to get AI to produce written and visual information accurately, using a dozen different engines. Our results? Dismal.

On the other hand, maybe the AI used for the map based it on several things. For one, Vermont has no federally-recognized AmerInd tribes. (It does have two “State-recognized” bands of Abenaki – a dubious situation depending on your understanding of the US Constitution.) So maybe the AI thought it should not be included.

But… maybe we missed the news that Vermont has seceded and resumed its existence as an independent Republic, as it was from January of 1777 to March of 1791. (When it joined the Union.) We admit that would be fantastic news, and hopefully the start of a wider movement of telling DC to stuff it.

Of course, it could be that the AI (or the FedGov) has something against Vermont. So, like advocates of pan-Arabism and mythical Palestinians routinely leaving Israel off the map, the AI is pretend.

Sadly, AI is as “brilliant” as the idiots which program it, and too many of them aren’t smart enough to move out of the basement or realize that there is always another level in their favorite game. And that is the way the powers-that-be want it: the more fake info out there, the better. Even if people recognize that much is fake.

(To be paranoid, it has us at TPOL questioning everything we see or read – or have read in the past!)

But if we want to be free, we need to know the truth, and that means we must question everything. Yes, even God Himself. Question, challenge, and decide for ourselves. That is what free people do, and God created us to be free.