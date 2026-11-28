China Is Winning The Open-Weight AI War As US Firms Flock To Models Up To 30x Cheaper

Authored by Tom Uren via Lawfare,

Instead of just throwing sand in the gears of China's open-weight model ecosystem, the U.S. should kickstart its own. Without a good domestic alternative, American firms will keep turning to China.

That's one of the key recommendations from a congressional report released last week that examined why American companies have become dependent on Chinese open-weight models.

A new report by @HomelandGOP & @ChinaSelect warns of the national security risks posed by PRC-developed open-weight AI models.



America must reduce its reliance on China for essential technology, safeguard sensitive government networks and critical infrastructure, and strengthen... https://t.co/JWNJnl1z0m — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) November 21, 2026

American use of China's open-weight models is already economically significant and the report says they are "widely used" across the American economy.

For example, data from OpenRouter, an American service that routes artificial intelligence (AI) requests to different models, reveals that in August of this year, 60 percent of token requests from America were directed to open-weight models, most of them Chinese.

That's already a good chunk of market share, but the report warns solely examining AI router spending data could "drastically understate" how prevalent the use of China's open-weight models is. One advantage of open-weight models is that they can be run on private infrastructure for free. That use won't be captured in OpenRouter billing records.

The report also examined how three different companies were using Chinese open-weight models: Airbnb, DoorDash and Anysphere, the company behind the Cursor coding platform. The information for these case studies was gathered from the companies through written submissions, documents, and in-person briefings.

All three companies say they select models based on performance, cost, latency and flexibility, and that China's open-weight models are competitive across all these criteria.

The report cites cost as a "major part" of the appeal of China's models. When accessing models via API calls, U.S. models can cost up to 30 times more on a per-token basis than Chinese ones. The report doesn't evaluate the cost of self-hosting open-weight models on private infrastructure.

Open-weight models can be fine-tuned to work better on a company's own data and to adjust their behavior, too. Anysphere, for example, used Moonshot's Kimi K2.5 model as the base for its own proprietary coding model. Airbnb told the report's authors that proprietary models offered "limited flexibility" compared to the "full flexibility" of open-weight ones.

What's not to like?

When it comes to the specific risks of firms using China's open-weight models, the report gets a bit handwavy. It states that "risks are increasing as PRC models become more capable" but cautions that ordinary security evaluations might not detect problems. So... there may be security risks that are hard to detect? We imagine that's the case for any AI system. Organizations should be taking that into account when they roll them out, regardless of where they are made.

Reassuringly, the American firms the authors questioned appear to be doing exactly that. DoorDash, for example, said it was treating "model inputs, outputs, and proposed actions as untrusted, validating model files with cryptographic hashes, permitting only secure file formats, and relying on overlapping guardrails".

The bigger risk is that America's AI labs cannot compete and China wins, because its models are good enough and far cheaper. The report raises the possibility that America will eventually become dependent on Chinese AI models and states it is a "deliberate PRC strategy to expand global dependence".

So what's America to do about the Chinese open-weights model problem? The report has a few ideas, and one of them is great.

In addition to the usual stuff around chip controls and cracking down on distillation, the report proposes America actually build a domestic alternative:

Launch a national American open-weight AI initiative that pairs public compute, shared evaluation infrastructure, and lawful access to American frontier models for training with anchor demand from federal procurement.

This is a clear-eyed recognition that trying to hamper the progress of China's AI labs has not worked as hoped. China is already dominating a large segment of the AI market with its open-weight models. There are a lot of AI tasks for which these open-weight models are better suited, and they're a lot cheaper.

American open-weight models do exist. Companies like Meta, Nvidia and Thinking Machines Lab have all published them. Unfortunately, they're just not as good as the Chinese ones.

The report suggests a few ways that America's domestic open-weight ecosystem could be brought up to scratch. Qualified American developers could be provided with access to public computing resources, shared testing and evaluation infrastructure.

The government could also introduce something like a DARPA Challenge for open-weight AI model development to accelerate research. It even suggests that America could level the playing field by figuring out how American open-weight developers could legally train their products with frontier model transcripts. A framework for domestic distillation? Do you hear that sound? It's lobbyists' heads exploding at OpenAI and Anthropic HQ!

All in all, we agree with the report. Holding back China's AI labs is one part of the equation, but it's time to really focus on the other half: Boosting trusted western alternatives.

We publish a variety of perspectives. Nothing written here is to be construed as representing the views of ZeroHedge.