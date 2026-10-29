Binance Investigates Possible Hack After Billions Transferred Out; Tether And Circle Freeze Stablecoins

Binance said Thursday it is investigating a "potential security issue" after billions of dollars in crypto left its exchange wallets, and the issuers of the two largest dollar stablecoins say they have frozen well over $1 billion of it. The exchange has not said how much was taken, how, or whether it was a hack.

"Our teams are aware of reports of a potential security issue and are actively investigating," Binance said in a post on X. "User funds are completely safe." FinanceFeeds, which reviewed the post's edit history, reports that Binance changed it twice. The first version said the exchange had "not confirmed any impact to user funds"; at 21:24 UTC that sentence came out, and at 21:29 UTC "User funds are completely safe" went in.

Our teams are aware of reports of a potential security issue and are actively investigating. User funds are completely safe.



Our security teams are reviewing all relevant information with urgency, and we will provide updates through official Binance channels as soon as we have… pic.twitter.com/ATR4YdzmHV — Binance (@binance) October 29, 2026

Binance's founder was less guarded. Changpeng Zhao, who says he no longer manages the exchange, wrote: "It does look like a hack on Binance." As a shareholder, he said, he expects "all user funds will be fully covered."

User funds are safe!



It does look like a hack on Binance. Appreciate the quick freeze from Tether (~$971m) and Circle (~$823m).



I don't manage Binance (.com) anymore, but as a shareholder, I expect all user funds will be fully covered. https://t.co/oufpyNChxI — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 29, 2026

The freezes came from the stablecoin issuers.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company froze more than 1.567 billion USDT "related to a potential Binance exchange hack." Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said Circle froze more than 800 million USDC "in coordination with law enforcement." Those are the issuers' own figures. Zhao thanked Tether for about $971 million and Circle for about $823 million, and Decrypt counts 975.1 million USDT and 823 million USDC frozen in the main receiving wallet, about $1.8 billion. The posts do not say which addresses were frozen, so the totals do not reconcile.

Tether froze more than 1.567B USDT related to a potential Binance exchange hack.



Protecting the industry and our partners is our main priority.



Stay safe everyone. — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) October 29, 2026

Circle is closely tracking reports of a potential exploit involving Binance. In coordination with law enforcement, we have frozen more than 800M USDC associated with the incident and will continue supporting the investigation. — Jeremy Allaire (@jerallaire) October 29, 2026

Billions?!

Nobody has a confirmed loss figure. Decrypt's on-chain tally is at least $5.57 billion across Ethereum, Bitcoin and Tron: $3.51 billion on Ethereum, $1.44 billion in 18,270 BTC and $630 million on Tron. The Block reports that Conor Grogan, a Coinbase senior director, put the total at up to $5.8 billion, while the security firm Blockaid is looking at about $3.3 billion in suspicious outflows from Binance hot wallets on Ethereum, Arbitrum and Avalanche. The tallies come from different trackers and may overlap, and Binance has confirmed none of them.

Glassnode also suggested over $5 billion worth of crypto assets moved.

It looks like Binance was just hacked for around $5.3 billion worth of assets.



The largest pieces:

$1.66 billion in USDT

17,985 $BTC, about $1.45 billion

$767m in USDC



ETH and dozens of smaller tokens follow.



The total is still a small part of what Binance holds on-chain. pic.twitter.com/qaQUybMMlm — glassnode (@glassnode) October 29, 2026

Decrypt says the first Ethereum transfer, at 20:24 UTC, moved 167,464 ETH and 63 token transfers, including 1.615 billion USDT, to a new address. About three minutes earlier, an address funded through the Tornado Cash mixer had submitted an EIP-7702 delegation for a Binance hot wallet, a mechanism that lets a wallet hand its execution to outside contract code. Decrypt does not establish that as the cause, and how the attacker got the required signature is unknown.

Markets reacted.

Bitcoin tumbled back below $80,000...

Decrypt has BNB down about 7% to roughly $699 and bitcoin below $79,000, and The Block says on-chain data shows Aave froze lending markets to stop the suspected hacker from borrowing, though Aave has issued no statement.

If confirmed at anything near Decrypt's figure, it would be more than triple the roughly $1.5 billion Bybit theft of February 2025, the previous record. Binance lost 7,000 BTC, about $40 million at the time, in a 2019 hack. It has promised updates "through official Binance channels."