"The Most California Headline Ever": Homeless Housing CEO Tried To Flee On His Yacht

The CEO of a Long Beach affordable housing charity was carrying $15,000 in cash, parts for a broken-down yacht and documents tied to properties named in his federal indictment when he was arrested at the airport in August, bound for Mexico on a one-way flight, according to prosecutors' court filings reported by the Long Beach Post.

They're saying it's the most California headline ever https://t.co/GzCgOlLqmx — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) November 17, 2026

Rodney Rosenstein, 58, of Huntington Beach, runs Helpful Housing, which owns about three dozen apartment complexes in Long Beach and Arizona. A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted him for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to make false statements to influence a financial institution. According to the indictment, Rosenstein and his co-conspirators obtained about $2.9 million from 15 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans using fake employment tax and W-2 forms, then another $35 million in loans using fake "rent roll" documents. He has pleaded not guilty. The bank fraud count alone carries up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors also say the conspirators staged a condemned building in Tucson to look fully occupied during bank inspections.

An unnamed source cooperating with investigators told them Rosenstein had asked for speedy repairs on his yacht, broken down in Colombia, because he wanted to get to Panama to "lay low for a while" over "some difficulty in the United States." Five days before his arrest, he was at his villa in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Prosecutors suspect he was tipped off when an online document service accidentally emailed a grand jury subpoena to an unindicted alleged co-conspirator, with Rosenstein's email address listed on it.

Prosecutors' filings list a 53-foot yacht kept near Punta Mita, a second yacht bought in 2020 for $500,000 and a four-bedroom villa with a casita on a private peninsula overlooking the Pacific, plus a seaside home in Huntington Beach worth up to $5 million, where his wife stayed while he was in Mexico. Their son had just started at a school with tuition of more than $58,000 a year.

According to prosecutors, the villa, one of the yachts and an undeveloped $350,000 lot in Mexico were held through corporations and never disclosed to pretrial officers, and bank accounts in his wife's name held about $500,000. Rosenstein gave shifting answers about his own money before reporting $350,000 in the bank, they said, and "he is a fraudster, not truthful, and cannot be trusted."

His attorney, Jason Lamm, argued Rosenstein was visiting relatives in Mexico, called the timing "fortuitous" and noted he has no criminal history. Prosecutors wanted him held without bail, and the Justice Department said in September that he had been ordered detained pending trial. He has since been released on a $6 million bond secured by his two yachts and two Long Beach rental properties, after surrendering his passport. He must stay in California or Arizona and let the government track his location. Lamm has asked the court to push the trial back a year or more.

In Long Beach, the city has filed 15 lawsuits over missed payments on $6.5 million in zero-interest federal loans it gave Rosenstein from 2010 to 2016 to renovate low-income apartments, and wants to seize and auction the buildings to recover $9.6 million in principal and interest, the Post reported in October. Former tenants describe roaches and rats and say their deposits were kept; former workers allege wage theft.

Public money is still flowing in: the Long Beach Housing Authority covers rent for 14 tenants at Helpful Housing and affiliated properties, $157,811 so far this year, and the Los Angeles housing authority paid $803,067 in rent for 19 people at 12 of the properties from 2022 to 2026.

Before the city's loans, Helpful Housing took in about $129,000 a year. By its 2024 filing, revenue topped $5 million a year, on more than $51 million in total assets.