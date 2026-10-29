Teachers Unions Spent More Than $930 Million On Political Activism & Lobbying Over Decade, Watchdog Finds

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

Two of America's largest teachers unions spent more than $930 million on political activism, lobbying and progressive advocacy over the past decade, raising questions about how union dues are being used beyond traditional education priorities.

According to investigations by the North American Values Institute (NAVI), the National Education Association (NEA) spent at least $547 million on political activities and advocacy between fiscal years 2016 and 2025.

The spending included $458.9 million officially reported as political activity and lobbying, along with another $88.2 million directed toward progressive advocacy organizations.

The NEA, which represents more than 3 million members, also directed $116.9 million to its super PAC, the NEA Advocacy Fund, according to the watchdog.

NAVI identified another $80.2 million distributed among political intermediaries, including the State Engagement Fund, Strategic Victory Fund and State Victory Fund LLC. The organization warned that such arrangements make it difficult for dues-paying teachers to determine where their money ultimately goes.

The report also found that the NEA contributed $30.1 million to Education International, a global teachers federation that includes a Palestinian teachers union NAVI describes as affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Meanwhile, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the nation's second-largest teachers union, reported $383.2 million in political activity and lobbying expenditures during the same period.

According to NAVI, the AFT directed $123.35 million to outside political organizations and committees, including $45.7 million to four national partisan political committees.

The union also spent millions supporting ballot initiatives and judicial elections, including campaigns involving redistricting, taxation and Wisconsin Supreme Court races.

NAVI concluded that both unions have expanded their political operations well beyond traditional education issues, financing campaigns involving elections, tax policy and ideological advocacy.