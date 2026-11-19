Minnesota's New Somali-Born Democrat Lawmaker Has A Wife Problem

The wife of a Somali-born Democrat who will soon take a seat in the Minnesota House is in the country illegally, according to federal immigration authorities.

Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of state Rep.-elect Abdi Daisane, "is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023," Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday.

BREAKING: MINNESOTA LAWMAKER-ELECT'S WIFE IS IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY



Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of newly elected Minnesota state lawmaker Abdi Daisane, is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023.



She was apprehended by CBP but then... — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 18, 2026

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Alpha News, which first reported the confirmation, that Aidid entered on foot. She was apprehended by Border Patrol and then released into the country under the Biden administration, DHS said, and has been in the US illegally ever since.

Aidid, who writes poetry under the name Ayaan Kaaba, had described the crossing herself. In a November 2023 interview with BBC News Somali, she said, according to Alpha News' translation: "I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love" (translated).

Daisane, a DFL candidate, won the open House District 14A seat in St. Cloud on Nov. 3, beating Republican Mike Conway with about 52% of the vote and flipping a Republican-held seat, MPR News reported. He is the first Somali American lawmaker to represent the St. Cloud area, and lost the same seat in 2024.

Daisane's day care has its own troubles: Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud was cited for about a dozen new licensing violations in an Oct. 8 review, Alpha News reported from state licensing records: hazardous objects within children's reach, unsanitary conditions, poorly maintained fire extinguishers, missing immunization and allergy records, gaps in staff supervision and training, and lapses in required program plans.

The center has received more than $7.29 million through Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program since 2018, plus nearly $600,000 in approved claims through a federally funded food program, according to Alpha News, which also quoted a former worker in a neighboring building who could not recall seeing children go in or out. We covered the money after his win.

Daisane also ran in 2021 for a seat in Somalia's federal parliament, describing himself as a Somali citizen, Alpha News reported earlier. He lost.

The disclosure lands as federal immigration investigators work cases tied to Minnesota's Somali community, including the Homeland Security Investigations search of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home, whose records a federal judge ordered unsealed as soon as Monday.