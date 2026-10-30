Feds Bust Up Phony CIA Company

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

Two men were indicted earlier this month over a bizarre scheme to present themselves as CIA agents while conducting a series of secret "assignments" that were, in fact, illegal.

According to a recently unsealed Oct. 7 indictment, one of the defendants, Canadian national Lakotah Salvini aka "Nomad," established a phony company called Castle International - falsely saying that the company was authorized by the CIA.

Another defendant, Richard William Myers, participated in Castle International, referring to Salvini as his director or superior.

Acting at Salvini's direction, Myers conducted a series of "assignments" over the last year under the guise of being a CIA agent.

🚨"Nomad" and a co-conspirator named Richard William Myers were indicted earlier this month for posing as CIA agents.



Acting at Nomad's directions, Myers approached a submarine base in Georgia about a supposed security problem, tried recruiting a DoD employee to their bogus… https://t.co/aBcEy1k21J pic.twitter.com/ANPC9oETb7 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 26, 2026

For instance, last December he approached a security officer at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia with information about a purported security compromise involving a "stingray." "Stingrays" are devices that intercept communications by mimicking cell phone towers.

In January, Myers purportedly communicated with Salvini about recruiting another person to Castle International. In March, he recruited yet another person - going so far as to seek that person's Defense Department identification number.

Also in March, Myers met with a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy, posing as a clandestine investigator associated with a federal "three letter agency" involved in "central intelligence," according to the indictment.

Myers conducted those and other activities, despite federal agencies already having told him that neither him nor Salvini were affiliated with the CIA.

Much of the records in this case, including government's motion to keep them detained, remain sealed. The indictment says they conspired with "others known and unknown to the Grand Jury."

The two defendants have a status report scheduled for Dec. 7.