"Operation Ghostbusters" Exposes Kenyan Student Loan Scam

The US Department of Justice has announced the first arrests in an ongoing investigation launched in April called "Operation Ghostbusters", and the results are not surprising.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald held a press conference this week detailing the discovery of a fraud pipeline exploiting US college loan programs. The underlying fraud relies on "ghost-student" schemes using stolen identities for FAFSA/aid, and has been ongoing since at least 2021.

The investigation that grew into Operation Ghostbusters was opened by the FBI’s Richmond Field Office after a referral from the Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General. According to the Justice Department, criminal actors allegedly stole or used personal information of U.S. citizens (often people who had never attended college) to create fraudulent FAFSA accounts.

The scammers enroll “ghost students” at colleges and universities as fake enrollees, often through online programs. Then, they apply for federal grants and loans and divert the aid to controlled bank accounts.

Five suspects have been arrested in a fraud that has operated since at least 2021. The DOJ has flagged roughly 830,840 potentially fake FSA IDs so far, though it is not yet clear how many such accounts are active vehicles for theft. The FBI is pursuing more than 40 open cases in 2026.

Officials estimate at least $200 million US tax dollars have been diverted through student loans for non-existent students.

Two Kenyan nationals (Francis Mogambi and an unnamed suspect in Virginia) have been identified in running the scheme, and they have both been living in the US since at least 2024. Officials believe they are part of a larger network of scammers based in Kenya, and they expect that these first arrests are just the beginning of an elaborate web of foreign fraud.

Stolen funds were frequently funneled overseas, predominantly to Kenya via U.S.-based “money mules” and crypto accounts. The countries of origin for the three money mules have not been released, but their names are Hispanic (Mabed Patricia Utate-Alberto, Patricia Arisleydi Perez and George Arturo Alfau Mendez).

Much like the Somali daycare scandal in Minneapolis, the "ghost student" arrests are likely just a taste of a far greater threat: Third world migrant fraud networks dug in like ticks across the US. This is why immigration is perhaps the single most important issue facing America and the west today. Third worlders view America as a pirate's paradise, a place to plunder wealth - They do not see America as a place to assimilate and build a new life.

Bureaucratic bloat and a lack of immigration controls have made the US a juicy target for fleecing. The Trump administration's efforts to address the problem are a good start, but it could take years of due diligence to undo the damage that has already been done.