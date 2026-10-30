Spanish Cops Show Court Footage Allegedly Showing Moroccan Agents Steering July’s Ceuta Migrant Surge

Spanish Police Give Court Footage Allegedly Showing Moroccan Agents Steering July's Ceuta Migrant Surge

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

The Spanish National Police have submitted video footage to the National Court that allegedly features undercover Moroccan agents during the late-July border crossing into Ceuta.

According to documentation from the National Center for Immigration and Borders (CENIF), the footage suggests the mass illegal crossing was a coordinated operation involving both uniformed police and plainclothes operatives rather than a spontaneous event.

As part of the evidence submission, as reported by The Objective, CENIF provided Judge María Tardón with 34 visual files tracking Moroccan personnel. Ten files show uniformed officers, while the remaining 24 document individuals whose behavior differed significantly from the migrants.

La Policía Nacional ha entregado a la Audiencia Nacional un vídeo en el que aparecen reflejados varios individuos que los investigadores identifican como presuntos agentes marroquíes durante la entrada masiva en Ceuta.



Toda la información: https://t.co/aKG2LfPYlF pic.twitter.com/f8Mg8xCngV — THE OBJECTIVE (@TheObjective_es) October 27, 2026

The core material consists of a 3-minute video of uniformed personnel and a 7.5-minute video of alleged plainclothes "facilitators."

Numerous social media posts have since posted videos they claim show Spanish police helping migrants along.

🔴 Los vídeos de la complicidad de Marruecos con la invasión de Ceuta: la Policía concluye que «no fue un fenómeno espontáneo».



🔗 https://t.co/TVt5psyV42 pic.twitter.com/bUqiArBcVx — okdiario.com (@okdiario) October 27, 2026

Investigators state these plainclothes individuals embedded themselves in the crowd or stood by Moroccan checkpoints to direct the movements of the roughly 90,000 migrants. Some were filmed walking against the crowd flow, monitoring the influx, and guiding people toward specific routes.

The court is now investigating whether these individuals were passive observers or active organizers. As a central part of this inquiry, Judge Tardón has scheduled three Moroccan witnesses to testify before the National Court this Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Remix News reported on news that some 70 percent of recent asylum applications filed by Moroccan migrants in Ceuta were claiming to be persecuted homosexuals.

In August, soldiers on the ground stated that they were "helpless" against migrant ambushes and "feared for their lives." There have also been reports out of Spanish police that the waves of migrants pouring into the enclave are being planned by the Moroccan government.

The migrant surge last July saw nearly 50,000 illegal migrants enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco within 24 hours. Remix News reported in early August that a dozen illegal migrants who entered Ceuta in that wave had previously been investigated for jihadist terrorism in Spain before being deported to Morocco.