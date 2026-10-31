Iran Issues Nov 1st Blanket Ban On South Korean Tanker Giant Moving One-Third Of Persian Gulf Oil Exports

South Korean tanker giant Sinokor is the world's dominant VLCC owner (Very Large Crude Carrier) and has in recent weeks found itself front and center in the crosshairs of Iranian retaliation in the Strait of Hormuz and regional waters.

This past week, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) has put the major South Korean maritime shipping and logistics group on notice, saying Sinokor will suffer sweeping action against its fleet starting November 1st if it keeps violating Tehran's protocol for shipping through the strait.

This has marked the first time the Islamic Republic issued a blanket warning covering a shipowner's entire fleet, but this is perhaps because Sinokor alone accounted for about 37% of Hormuz oil transits in September and more than 50% of VLCC traffic in the first 10 days of October, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data.

Despite regional passage being fraught with obvious ultra high risks, Sinokor has risen to dominance in the Gulf's shipping market, moving to capitalize on extraordinary freight rates.

However, this has come at a steep physical cost, with at least seven Sinokor-linked tankers having been attacked and struck by Iranian missiles or drones recently and during the conflict.

New VLCC's contracted from shipyards can run from $125 million to $135 million to build - but a prompt delivery resale can run much, much highter - especially now.

Also, war risk insurance has been exploding in price. One industry watcher has put together a brief primer:

Standard hull and machinery insurance excludes war risks, so owners buy separate hull war cover and pay an additional premium (AP) each time a ship enters a Joint War Committee listed area.

Before the war that began on February 28, 2026, Hormuz war-risk cover typically cost 0.15% to 0.25% of hull value; brokers quoted 6% to 10% in early October 2026, according to the Financial Times.

On a $100 million tanker, that swing turns a roughly $250,000 premium into $6 million to $10 million for one transit, before cargo cover , which is bought separately.

, which is bought separately. Quoted rates are not an official index: they vary by ship, flag, ownership links, route and date, and underwriters can reprice or withdraw cover at short notice.

WarBrief Live has provided the following brief timeline and outline of soaring rates: Pre-war rate: 0.15% to 0.25% of hull value (Lloyd’s List, March 11, 2026)

0.15% to 0.25% of hull value (Lloyd’s List, March 11, 2026) Early October 2026 quote: 6% to 10% of hull value per voyage (brokers via the Financial Times, reported October 7)

6% to 10% of hull value per voyage (brokers via the Financial Times, reported October 7) Worked example: $100 million tanker: about $250,000 before the war, $6 million to $10 million at early-October quotes

$100 million tanker: about $250,000 before the war, $6 million to $10 million at early-October quotes Trigger: entry into a Joint War Committee listed area, usually priced for a seven-day period

Days ago, Bloomberg highlighted the outsized role this single South Korean company has played in shipping contract pricing amid the global energy crisis:

The messages from the world’s biggest supertanker owner often begin with pleasantries: “Dear Ladies and Gentlemen.” Within minutes, the WhatsApps are the talk of the oil-tanker industry, a multibillion-dollar corner of the energy market that’s been plunged into chaos by the Iran war this year, and where word of mouth is the main way information spreads. The details vary, but the messages to shipbrokers from Sinokor Group, the South Korean company controlled by tycoon Ga-Hyun Chung, mostly boil down to the same thing — one of its vessels has just been hired at a new sky-high rate to ferry oil out of the Persian Gulf. Some messages detail a new contract, listing the ship, counterparty and eyewatering price. Others just refer loosely to negotiations underway. The format fluctuates from terse strings of numbers and names to full sentences and florid signoffs: “Very respectfully. Thank you very much and best regards,” concludes one message sent to brokers in August, and seen by Bloomberg. Usually, in the days that follow, the global benchmark price set by London’s Baltic Exchange takes another leap higher. What would simply be fodder for gossip in most industries, brokers say that Sinokor’s WhatsApp messages have for months played an outsized role in setting the cost of transporting oil around the world. Rates for very-large crude carriers (VLCC) — the biggest kind of oil tanker — have soared more than 1,600% this year amid disruptions caused by the war, creating an unprecedented boom for the industry, but throwing a spotlight on the arcane system used to price the world’s shipping contracts, and the centuries-old institution that manages it.

As for the threat against the company coming from Iran, it remains to be seen what unspecified "legal action" will be taken going forward or in what form, or how to interprete "appropriate enforcement measures" - which has so far involved full-on military attacks.

SINOKOR Fleet update - Given the direct threat to their fleet by the IRGC from 1 Nov onwards. The fleet seems very interestingly poised.



Image 1 - Live global fleet. Image 2 regional tanker positions. Image 3: Majority hanging out at Fujairah achorage, while Mombasa B is… https://t.co/9CogM6EOqt pic.twitter.com/dsE6Q5V0v7 — Live-AIS.com (@live_ais_com) October 30, 2026

The statement PGSA released on October 27 said Sinokor vessels "have committed the highest number of crossing violations over the past 3 months" and that "appropriate enforcement actions have been taken against at least 7 of them."