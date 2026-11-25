Imam Who Ran 'Britain's Biggest' Sharia Court Network Sued Over Historic Rapes

The cleric who sat as chief judge of one of Britain's biggest networks of sharia courts is being sued at the High Court in London by a woman who says he repeatedly raped her as a girl in the 1980s, after his father had allegedly been raping her since she was 12.

Sheikh Faizul Aqtab Siddiqi, 59, strenuously denies the claims, according to the Mail on Sunday, which obtained the court papers. The claimant, now in her 50s and living in West London, accuses him of sexual assault and of oral, vaginal and anal rape.

The claim says his father, the cleric Abdul Wahab Siddiqi, "began sexually abusing and raping her when she was only 12," and that the abuse went on for several years, until the elder Siddiqi fell seriously ill. According to the papers, the son then began abusing the same girl, every weekend when he came home from his university accommodation.

Her parents eventually complained to police and the father was questioned, the woman says, but he died in 1994. In 2018 she went to police about the son, and West Midlands Police brought no charges, citing "insufficient evidence." She is now seeking more than £100,000 in damages from Siddiqi and from the Islamic foundation he leads, which she says failed to protect her.

In October 2018 West Midlands Police said a 51-year-old Nuneaton man had been voluntarily interviewed over historical rape allegations, after the Dutch paper De Telegraaf reported that two Dutch women accused Siddiqi of abusing them from the ages of 11 and 12 until they turned 16, after their parents sent them to England to be taught by his father. Siddiqi called those claims "unfounded" and part of a campaign to discredit his family.

Siddiqi founded the Muslim Arbitration Tribunal in 2007. Unlike most of Britain's sharia councils, it worked under the Arbitration Act 1996, so its rulings could be enforced through the county courts and the High Court. It ran five sharia courts in London, Birmingham and Manchester, with headquarters in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, until Siddiqi closed them two years ago.

In 2018 a Home Office-commissioned independent review, launched in 2016 and chaired by Professor Mona Siddiqui, examined whether sharia councils' application of Islamic law in England and Wales was incompatible with the law of the land.

The tribunal billed itself as "a viable alternative for the Muslim community seeking to resolve disputes in accordance with Islamic Law." Now the accusations against him will be decided by an English judge.