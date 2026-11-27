Washington Quietly Preparing To Automatically Register Millions Of Men For Military Draft

The U.S. government is preparing to fundamentally overhaul its military draft registration system in December, automatically enrolling eligible young men in a federal database that could be used to mobilize Americans in the event of a national emergency, the Center on Conscience & War reports.

The move marks a significant departure from the decades-old system that requires men to register with the Selective Service System themselves.

Under a provision tucked into the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law last December, American men between the ages of 18 and 25 will no longer have to manually register. Instead, Washington will assume responsibility for their enrollment, according to an April report from Stars & Stripes.

The Selective Service System will tap existing government databases to identify eligible men, effectively eliminating the need for individuals to submit their personal information.

The agency previously described the overhaul as a "streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce realignment."

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a proponent of automatic registration, co-introduced the measure with Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), who helped spearhead the automatic registration legislation, stressed in a June 2024 statement that the measure "does not reinstate the draft" and that neither chamber of Congress was considering such a move at the time.

"I want to set the record straight: Since 1917, men aged 18 to 25 have been required to register with the Selective Service. This new legislation saves taxpayers significant money and makes it easier for these men to follow the law and register with the Selective Service. That is all. Full stop," Houlahan said in a statement.

"This legislation does not reinstate the draft. Reinstating the draft would require a separate act by Congress that would have to pass both the U.S. House and Senate and be signed into law by the President," the House Democrat added. "This idea is not currently being weighed in either chamber. Our nation has not had a military draft in more than a half-century, and I spend a great deal of my time in Congress working to ensure that we never will again."

However, with the December 18 statutory deadline fast approaching, questions remain over how the federal government intends to roll out the system. The proposed regulation governing its implementation was withdrawn earlier this year, and a replacement has yet to be publicly unveiled.

The U.S. has not conducted a military draft since 1973, when it transitioned to an all-volunteer fighting force. President Jimmy Carter reinstated mandatory registration in 1980 amid escalating Cold War tensions.

More than 50 peace, religious and civil liberties organizations have joined forces to oppose automatic draft registration and demand the repeal of the Military Selective Service Act.

Edward Hasbrouck, an organizer of the Anti-Draft Coalition, which is calling for the repeal of the Military Selective Service Act, has warned that automatic registration amounts to a "really dangerous data grab."

"I think it's interesting, in Congress, even though support for continuing draft registration or expanding it or trying to salvage it from failure has been bipartisan, the opposition has also been bipartisan," Hasbrouck told the New York Post in April. "In order to attempt to register people automatically, the Selective Service System will be given unprecedented authority to access databases of any other federal agency that it thinks might help identify or locate potential draftees."