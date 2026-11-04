Going Postal On The GOP? Kansas Mail Carrier Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Letters

A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a rural route carrier on Election Day for stealing 4,404 pieces of mail, nearly 400 of them political mailers that were all for Republican candidates or Republican-affiliated PACs, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas.

Kelly R. Cram, 59, of Baxter Springs, was charged with one count of unlawful secretion, destruction and delay of mail. The indictment says she worked as a rural route carrier at the post office in Pittsburg, Kansas, and was placed on administrative leave on October 7, 2026.

Prosecutors allege that beginning in October 2026, Cram took mail meant for customers in and around Pittsburg and kept it in her garage. Agents who searched her residence found no mailers for candidates of any other party, the release says.

The Justice Department announced the indictment on X the same afternoon:

🚨 A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas returned an indictment today charging a postal worker with stealing thousands of pieces of mail, including hundreds of political mailings that were all related to Republican Party candidates.



According to court documents, Kelly R. Cram,... pic.twitter.com/80qDT34fRY — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) November 3, 2026

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is investigating.

Postal workers have been charged over campaign mail before. In 2024, a carrier was accused of dumping about 300 mailers backing Rep. Tom Kean Jr., a New Jersey Republican, as New Jersey Globe reported.