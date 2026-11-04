How The Historic Blue Tsunami Could End In Tears For Democrats

Democrats are celebrating one of their biggest midterm victories in decades, but their historic triumph could come with a nasty political hangover.

The party's sweeping gains in Tuesday's elections delivered a major rebuke to President Donald Trump, as voter frustration over the Iran war, soaring gas prices and the cost of living fueled a nationwide Democratic surge.

However, the New York Post's Isaac Schorr argued in an op-ed that Democrats' biggest victory could quickly become their next political headache.

The problem is simple: Trump isn't going anywhere.

Schorr argues that even with Congress under Democratic control, Trump's veto power could prevent the party from delivering on its legislative agenda:

"With President Donald Trump in the White House and his veto pen in hand, they won't be able to push through any of their major agenda items"

However, there is another problem, according to Schorr:

"His caucus won't let him work with Trump during his waning days in the White House"

Schorr suggests Democrats could negotiate deals on energy production, immigration enforcement and government spending. Instead, the columnist predicts the party will prioritize confrontation:

"Alas, instead it'll be all talk and no work on behalf of their constituents."

Schorr also warned that Democrats could revive divisive battles over immigration, spending, climate policy and transgender participation in women's sports, while potentially pursuing another impeachment of Trump.

Schorr closed with a warning that could prove prescient:

"But they're equally likely to give themselves a years-long hangover - by reminding Americans of who they really are."

Republicans suffered a string of major Senate defeats in states long considered Republican strongholds. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico toppled Ken Paxton, while Adam Hamilton ousted Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas. Moreover, the biggest shock came in South Carolina, where Annie Andrews defeated Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Lindsey Graham.

Democrats also flipped House districts across the country, securing control of both chambers of Congress.

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

Yet, in surprising twist that could complicate Schorr's argument, Trump revealed last night that he has already spoke with Democrat leaders and expressed a willingness to work together.

"Well, we're going to work with the Democrats to make sure things go well for our country. Very important. They've already called and they want to work with," Trump told POLITICO's Dasha Burns. "[I] have the right to veto everything, but I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything. They want to see things happen, too."

However, Democrats now have the power to investigate the Trump administration and block legislation, and they're already talking tough. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) wasted no time sending Trump and his Republican allies a blunt two-word warning: "Lawyer up."