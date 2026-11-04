NASA's Swift Telescope's Journey Ends After Failed $30 Million Rescue

NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory re-entered Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday, Nov. 4, almost 22 years after launch, after a $30M commercial rescue attempt was unable to recover it. NASA says the U.S. Space Force predicted re-entry at about 3:30 a.m. EST, give or take 11 hours.

The spacecraft weighed roughly 3,200 pounds. NASA expected most of it to burn up, but some components may survive. Because Swift flies a low-inclination orbit, any fragments that reach the ground should land between 20.6 degrees south and 20.6 degrees north latitude, a band that is mostly ocean. NASA spokesperson Elizabeth Shaw put the risk to anyone on Earth at "approximately 1 in 2,100," which NASA calls unlikely.

Swift's orbit decayed faster than planned. NASA attributes it to increased atmospheric drag from solar activity. Penn State's operators, who run the mission, halted most science from February to late August to keep the telescope higher. Its final observation was on Oct. 20, and after it went into safe mode at 171 miles, a command ended the mission.

The rescue was a $30 million contract with Katalyst Space. Its LINK spacecraft launched July 3 on the last Pegasus XL rocket, with a plan to grab a handling fitting on Swift with robotic arms and use electric thrusters to lift the pair to about 370 miles. Weeks after launch, LINK lost control of its orientation. A failed power switch tied to its reaction wheels left it tumbling by late July, and engineers stopped the spin with thrusters. Persistent attitude-control problems, SatNews reported, forced controllers to end proximity operations within about 15 kilometers of Swift, so there was no latching and no reboost. LINK has since fallen from orbit as well.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, quoted by Spaceflight Now, said: "This is not the outcome we were working toward, but it does not change why this mission was worth attempting."

Swift launched on a Delta 2 rocket in 2004 with a two-year prime mission to detect gamma-ray bursts and ran for nearly 22 years. It observed more than 2,000 bursts and studied more than 1,400 supernovas, and its roughly 12-terabyte archive is cited in about 7,000 papers. Among its results were the first afterglow from a short gamma-ray burst in 2005, a burst 7.5 billion light-years away that was visible to the naked eye in 2008, and ultraviolet light from a neutron star merger in 2017. It is named for Neil Gehrels, its first principal investigator, who died in 2017. NASA has not named a successor.

Hubble faces the same problem on a longer clock. It has no engine and has run on a single gyroscope since June 2024, with a second held in reserve. NASA expects it to fall between 2033 and 2034. On Oct. 29, the agency asked companies for ways to reboost, service or deorbit it, with a mission needed by 2032.