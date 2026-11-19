Muslims Set To Outnumber Christians Worldwide Within A Decade: Study

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times,

Islam is expected to be the world's largest religion by 2035, according to the Pew Research Center.

A Pew study published on Nov. 18 estimated the growth of the two major world religions and found that Muslims will soon be the world's largest religious group, with Christians second.

"Our projections look at the sizes of specific religious groups in each country, so we also estimate how many people in a particular place will switch from the group in which they were raised to a different group," said Conrad Hackett, a Pew Research senior demographer and associate director of research.

Pew has issued authoritative reporting on religion demography for a quarter of a century. The study projected growth through 2070, saying that the world's total population is expected to increase by 29 percent, compared with population data from 2020.

"As a result, the size of many religious groups will change relative to the world's overall population," the study said. "Muslims will make up a larger percentage of the global population in 2070 (36%) than they did in 2020 (26%). Christians, meanwhile, will hold fairly steady at 29%."

While Islam and Christianity are both growing, the Muslim population is growing faster. According to the current trajectory, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims by 2070, and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide. Researchers predict that the Christian population will grow by 30 percent and Muslims by 80 percent.

Hindus, Buddhists, and Jews are expected to decline as a percentage of the global population, the study said. Buddhists are also expected to shrink in actual numbers in coming years.

Birth rates are the difference, according to Hackett. "Muslims have a total fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman, while Buddhists average 1.6 children per woman," he said.

"Muslims' fertility rate is enough to grow their population, while Buddhists' rate isn't. If recent trends continue, there will be fewer Buddhists in 2070 than there are today."

In the United States and Europe, there is a substantial change in demographics due to religion switching: "The most common type of switching in the U.S. and around the world is from Christianity to no religion."

Worldwide, however, the percentage of religiously unaffiliated people is expected to decrease by 2070, driven mostly by one nation: China.

Two out of three religious "nones" in the world live in China, the report said. In the coming years, the Chinese population is expected to decrease significantly by 2070, including a loss of more than 360 million religious "nones."

In the United States, the population of religious "nones" is expected to increase from 30 percent in 2020 to more than 40 percent in 2070.

In total, those with no religious affiliation are projected to drop from 24 percent of the total world population in 2020 to 17 percent in 2070.

Other religions, including Baha'is, Daoists, Jains, Sikhs, adherents of folk religions and many other groups, are projected to see slight increases in real numbers. However, their share will slip to below 2 percent of the total global population by 2070, the study predicts.