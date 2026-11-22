Europe's Emergency Oil Has A Diesel Problem

Authored by Julianne Geiger via OilPrice.com,

The European Union wants countries to stockpile the fuels they actually use, following a nine-month Middle East conflict that has exposed a problem with Europe's emergency oil reserves: having enough oil in storage doesn't necessarily mean having enough diesel or jet fuel.

The European Commission is preparing changes that would require member states to align their emergency reserves more closely with national fuel consumption and refining capacity, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg on Thursday.

Under existing rules, EU countries must maintain emergency oil stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports or 61 days of domestic consumption, whichever is higher.

The rules already require a portion of those reserves to consist of refined products, but they don't require countries to stockpile those products in proportions that reflect domestic demand.

That distinction has become increasingly important as Europe's refining capacity is on the decline. The bloc produces more gasoline than it needs. However, it remains structurally short of diesel and especially jet fuel, according to the European Commission's autumn economic forecast. Crude oil reserves cannot immediately replace missing diesel or jet fuel imports.

According to Eurostat, EU emergency reserves totaled 103.5 million metric tons in July, including 43.7 million tons of crude oil and 36.5 million tons of gasoil and diesel. Thirteen member states held stocks below their minimum requirements that month.

The financial consequences of Europe's fuel import dependence have been substantial. Between March and September, the Iran war added an estimated €40 billion ($44 billion) to the bloc's diesel import bill. Jet fuel imports cost an additional €16 billion to €19 billion, according to EU estimates.

Europe is already drawing on emergency reserves. The International Energy Agency said last week that its members would release another 71 million barrels through February, including approximately 15 million barrels of diesel, largely from France and Germany.

The Commission's proposal would also permit temporary military access to emergency fuel reserves under exceptional circumstances. The draft could still change before the Commission's planned approval in early December.