Harmeet Dhillon Resigns As DOJ Assistant AG: Report

Update (1215ET): Dhillon has resigned, Fox News reports.

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A major shakeup is reportedly underway at the Department of Justice.

Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, plans to leave her post, becoming the first senior Justice Department official to announce plans to depart following the Democrats' election triumph, according to Bloomberg.

Dhillon has privately informed allies of her plans to leave following the midterms, according to four people familiar with the matter, the report said.

Her official announcement could come as soon as Thursday, two of the people said. The Justice Department has not confirmed her plans.

Dhillon has dramatically overhauled the Civil Rights Division, abandoning key Biden-era priorities and launching an aggressive crackdown on alleged racial discrimination, antisemitism, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The Civil Rights Division has launched more than 100 investigations into university admissions practices, Dhillon has said, including probes targeting Yale and UC Davis medical schools. Dhillon also oversaw a federal lawsuit accusing UCLA of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from antisemitic harassment.

Before joining the Trump administration, Dhillon had already made a name for herself as a leading conservative legal activist.

The California attorney founded Dhillon Law Group and the Center for American Liberty, taking on high-profile legal battles involving free speech, Big Tech censorship, and COVID-era restrictions on religious gatherings.

Dhillon also served as California's Republican National Committeewoman and chaired the Republican National Lawyers Association.

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio is allegedly on 'resignation watch' according to the UK's Independent - but we're going to take that one with a big grain of salt right now.