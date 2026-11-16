Another Leftist Myth Popped: Nearly 80% Sexual Offenders At Oktoberfest Are Foreigners

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

During this year's Oktoberfest in Germany, which saw millions of visitors, new police data shows that 78.5 percent of recorded sexual offenses were perpetrated by foreigners. This is the first time police released a breakdown of the nationality of sexual crime arrests at Oktoberfest, and the results dispel a long-standing leftist claim about German men and sexual assault and harassment. The breakdown of the data shows there were 82 recorded offenses against sexual self-determination, including five rapes. There were 65 suspects identified, all men. Of those 65, only 14 held German citizenship, while 51 suspects, or 78.5 percent of the total, who were foreign nationals.

This is rather important data as leftists have claimed that Germans are just as predisposed to sexual violence and crime as migrants when it comes to large-scale events, festivals and concerts. This argument was often made in relation to the mass sexual assault of women on New Year's Eve 2015-16 across Germany, in particular in the city of Cologne. In total, at least 1,200 women were sexually assaulted and in some cases raped by North Africans and Middle Eastern men in an incident that continues to shock Germany to this day.

Leftists claimed, without any statistical or factual basis, that Oktoberfest is the perfect counter example which shows that Germans are just as predisposed to such behavior. The annual festival is massive and features a rowdy drinking scene. In the leftist fever dreams, pink-faced, blonde Germans in lederhosen, with bulbous bellies full of bratwurst, rampage through beer tents, sexually harassing women dressed in dirndls while grasping huge beer steins.

As with most leftist theories, they eventually meet statistical reality and disintegrate. It should be noted that even before this year's release of data from Oktoberfest, there was never a mass sexual assault on the scale of what occurred on New Year's Eve in 2016, so this claim from leftists was already lacking in substance.

Just to really stress how absurd these sexual violence statistics are from Oktoberfest, it must be taken into account that although nearly 80 percent of sexual crimes were committed by foreigners, they were still a vast minority of attendees. Only 20 percent of Oktoberfest visitors were foreigners, while 80 percent were German citizens.

In the end, 20 percent of the visitors commit 80 percent of the sexual crimes.

The number of German suspects also does not tell the full story, as every single one of these Germans could have been Germans with a migration background. That is very unlikely, but Germany obscures this data. Parties like the Alternative for Germany (AfD) have attempted to ascertain the migration background of perpetrators by requesting and examining the first name of perpetrators among German citizens. Parsing the data has shown that up to 50 percent of perpetrators among German citizens have foreign first names - an inexact method but revealing nonetheless.

At Oktoberfest, among all sexual offense suspects, Italians were the largest group with 19 suspects. Germans were in second with 14. There were four from Serbia, three from Afghanistan, and two each from India, Turkey, Romania, and Switzerland.

Nationwide, foreign suspects commit 38.5 percent of rape, serious sexual assault, and sexual coercion, despite making up 14.9 percent of the population.

🇩🇪🔴This German teen was one of nearly 600 German women who were sexually assaulted in just one night, on New Year's Eve in 2015/16. The role of North Africans and Middle Eastern men in the sexual assaults and rapes was not reported by authorities until pressure built days later. Notably, this female victim from Cologne never got to share her story on German public broadcasters such as ARD and ZDF. Only the UK's BBC interviewed her - the only broadcaster to give her a voice. — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) April 6, 2026

Compared with the previous year at Oktoberfest, sexual offenses rose modestly by 10.8 percent. Nationality breakdowns were not published in previous years.

Of course, Oktoberfest is not representative of German society as a whole. Many foreign groups do not even attend in any great numbers, including many Muslims who abstain from drinking alcohol for religious reasons or simply have no cultural interest in the event.

Nevertheless, the German police's decision to publish the nationality of suspects this year pops another leftist myth that Oktoberfest sees widespread sexual violence and that German men are on their worst behavior there. In general, the more data on migration and foreigners, the more leftists are left with no constructive retort or answer besides more censorship.