Wild West Train Heists: Gang Forced Emergency Stops, Looted $22.5 Million From 36 Trains

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

Federal prosecutors have unsealed an indictment charging 14 people with running an organized cargo theft operation that stole more than $22.5 million worth of consumer goods from freight trains across Southern California.

The defendants face 17 counts, including conspiracy to steal interstate railroad cargo, possession or receipt of stolen cargo, and violence against railroad carriers.

Authorities identified 21-year-old Nathan Angel as the leader of the ring. Prosecutors allege the crew struck at least three dozen freight trains and broke into more than 70 cargo containers along rail lines in cities including Pico Rivera and Fullerton between February 2024 and August 2026.

According to the indictment, the group zeroed in on high-value trains loaded with Nike sneakers and other merchandise that could be resold on the black market.

Prosecutors say the thieves climbed aboard the trains and cut the air hoses, which forced the trains into emergency stops. Crew members then loaded the stolen goods into trucks and vans and drove them to stash houses. Several defendants are accused of renting or driving the vehicles that brought the burglars to the tracks.

Once the cargo was secured, Nathan Angel allegedly sent photos of the haul to Fredy Marquina, Carlos Martinez, and Jorge Espinoza. Those three allegedly sold the merchandise on social media and to other businesses, including a Los Angeles sneaker and streetwear resale company that was not an authorized Nike seller.

Others charged in the case include Daniel Angel, Rodolfo Angel, Jose Angel, Fernando Villegas, Carlos Estrada, and Angel Sanchez. The ring reportedly included Nathan Angel's father and two of his uncles.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the arrests came after a 14-month investigation and show the county's commitment to taking down criminal enterprises. "We are determined to protect this vital supply chain," Hochman said.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, "The scale of the theft is staggering."

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy count and up to 10 years on each of the 14 theft counts. Each of the violence-related counts carries a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

The case comes as cargo theft has surged across Southern California. Riverside, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties have emerged as the leading hot spots. Keith Lewis of Verisk CargoNet told the outlet the problem stems from the region's heavy concentration of manufacturers, freight forwarders, and distribution companies.