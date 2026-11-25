Fox Pundit Begs Trump To Pardon Up To 2 Million Illegals, Conservatives Erupt

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt is taking fire from the right after urging President Trump to use his pardon power on "a defined class of illegal immigrants," a move Hewitt says Trump could make "before COB today or on Thanksgiving if he wanted to."

In a column published this week, Hewitt wrote that such a pardon would be "a 'golden touch' for them that will enshrine his memory among their communities," and that "such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented - without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history - and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans."

"President Trump could issue such a pardon [to a carefully defined set of illegal immigrants] today. He can act tomorrow. He can act on Thanksgiving or Christmas. The pardon power is unlimited. If President Trump deploys it carefully, the public would first be thunderstruck and... https://t.co/UKfa6R4elx — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 24, 2026

He suggested families put the question to each other over Thanksgiving dinner: "What do we think about a presidential pardon for, say, the 10% of the illegal immigrant population, people whom everyone here could agree ought to be left alone and free of the fear of deportation?" Hewitt puts the illegal population at 15 to 20 million, so a 10% pardon would cover roughly 1.5 million to 2 million people.

His model is Jimmy Carter's 1977 pardon of Vietnam-era draft dodgers. If he were White House Counsel Will Scharf, Hewitt wrote, he would start narrow: no felons and no one arrested for a violent crime, proof of unbroken residence since before, say, Jan. 21, 2020, and perhaps proof of work and taxes, possibly limited to adults whose children are American citizens. He argues the pardon reaches overstayers too, since overstaying a visa is a civil offense he says is "still within the pardon power."

The column leans on Trump himself, who told CBS's Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes after the midterms that his deportation policy "might be too tough," and on Nov. 21 told Fox's Kayleigh McEnany, "Maybe we could touch the subject of immigration." "President Trump already knows he must course-correct," Hewitt wrote, and he predicted the backlash: "There will be critics, and they will be loud, but they would actually represent only a tiny portion of the country."

Conservative writer Ryan Girdusky wrote that Hewitt "has spent decades doing really smart political commentary... it's a shame he's burning it all down with bullshit like this."

Hugh has spent decades doing really smart political commentary... it's a shame he's burning it all down with bullshit like this. Hope it's not dementia but I'd get tested https://t.co/zQvSErHiFN — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 24, 2026

The Federalist's Sean Davis went after Hewitt's record: "After swearing the Iran War would be quick and super popular, Hugh Hewitt is now telling Trump amnesty for illegal aliens would make everyone love him."

After swearing the Iran War would be quick and super popular, Hugh Hewitt is now telling Trump amnesty for illegal aliens would make everyone love him. https://t.co/k0jwVWWwnX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 24, 2026

The Daily Caller's Mary Rooke called the column "disgusting anti-American drivel" in a piece titled "GOP Establishment Mouthpiece Begs Trump To Betray Our American Identity For Political Mirage," adding: "Anyone who claims that pardoning illegals is good electorally is a charlatan."

This is disgusting anti-American drivel. I don't know what makes a man willing to kneel, mouth open like this, but it certainly isn't love of country or Trump.



Anyone who claims that pardoning illegals is good electorally is a charlatan. They hate you and us. https://t.co/3KEnJ1i5VA — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) November 24, 2026

Ann Coulter dug up Hewitt's 2016 predictions, opening with "Trump should TOTALLY listen to Hugh Hewitt" and quoting his April 2016 line: "I think Trump will lose a massive loss. He could cost the House and the Senate."

Trump should TOTALLY listen to Hugh Hewitt. He has a great track record on advice to Trump:



Apr 2016: "I think Trump will lose a massive loss. He could cost the House and the Senate."



June 2016: "We're not going to beat her now with Donald Trump."



Aug 4, 2016 to Chuck Todd:... https://t.co/6fT1OpjqHr — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 25, 2026

Mickey Kaus reminded Hewitt that he had "always been a bit squishy on the amnesty issue," pointing to a 2014 call to legalize unauthorized migrants who arrived under 13.

Hugh-- Please. You've always been a bit squishy on the amnesty issue (as long as the wall was built etc. to secure the border). Here you are in 2014 calling for legalization of unauthorized migrants under 13. https://t.co/v02bq7sfcM In general. what you ignore is how your various... https://t.co/TpvyWQFf0K — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) November 24, 2026

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt wants President Trump to mass-pardon illegal immigrants, calling it an act of "presidential mercy."



Critics say that's just another way of saying mass amnesty. pic.twitter.com/bnBblZty7Q — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 24, 2026

Hot Air's Ed Morrissey, who disagrees with Hewitt, said the pile-on missed what was actually proposed: "Hugh is not proposing mass amnesty." His objections were different: clemency should be "limited to individual cases rather than classes," and "pardoning this cohort up front surrenders leverage for negotiating the issue with a Democrat-controlled Congress." He added that it "won't do anything for Trump's overall popularity with Democrats, and it will demoralize the GOP base, which is demoralized enough already."

On Wednesday morning Hewitt doubled down ahead of appearances on Fox Business and Fox News. "The 'deport every last illegal immigrant' view hates the idea of course, as they do any relief for 'Dreamers,' but it's time to break the stalemate," he wrote on X, adding that a pardon should exclude anyone "who came across an open border under President Biden."

Joining @Varneyco at 9, @AmericaReports at 10:30 and will discuss with at least Stuart the potential of a pardon from President Trump for a narrow category of illegal immigrants as defined in my @FoxNews column Tuesday (link below).



The "deport every last illegal immigrant"... https://t.co/UKfa6R4elx — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 25, 2026

His "supermajorities" claim runs into the polling. In the latest Economist/YouGov survey, taken Nov. 13-16, about 51% of Americans favored deporting all or most illegal immigrants, while 41% said only those who committed serious crimes should go and 7% said everyone should be allowed to stay. The 28% in the "most" camp would make exceptions for people married to Americans or long-term residents with no criminal record, much of the group Hewitt has in mind.

Trump, for his part, has already been down this road once this month. The day after his "too tough" remarks drew fire from his own base, he told reporters at the White House, "There's no amnesty, no, no anything," while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Trump had told him to work with Democrats on immigration but that "We're never going to allow amnesty to happen."