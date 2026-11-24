"Deliberate Betrayal": Active-Duty Army Sergeant Admits Selling Military Secrets To Buyers In China

An active-duty US Army sergeant at Joint Base Lewis-McChord pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Portland, admitting he spent more than three years feeding HIMARS manuals, Army hard drives and photos of restricted briefings to buyers in China for cash.

Jian Zhao, 37, enlisted in 2017 and served as a battery supply sergeant, a job that came with a security clearance and access to sensitive military information and equipment. He admitted conspiring to gather, transmit and transfer national defense information to individuals connected to China from around November 2021 through March 2025, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.

Prosecutors say Zhao handed over excerpts from technical manuals for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, offered military computers and government hard drives for sale, and photographed restricted presentations and documents on Army operations, communications networks, rocket and missile systems and military exercises. He used his personal cell phone to photograph controlled military documents and removed military storage devices without authorization.

As part of the conspiracy, Zhao provided excerpts from technical manuals related to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, offered military computers and government hard drives for sale and photographed restricted military presentations and documents concerning U.S. Army... pic.twitter.com/hSRQ7m2UUy — U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) November 23, 2026

He also sold military materials he described as "sensitive, secret, or top secret," and took in thousands of dollars from overseas buyers. When federal agents arrested him at his home in Lacey, Washington, on March 6, 2025, they recovered about $30,000 in cash, electronic devices and multiple Army hard drives.

Under his plea deal, Zhao will forfeit $17,500 as proceeds of the crime and give up his claim to the roughly $30,000 seized. The charge carries up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced on March 1, 2027.

Court evidence image of Zhao photographing confidential files

US Attorney Scott Bradford said in a video posted Monday: "Members of our armed forces are entrusted with protecting our nation's security. And when they betray that trust for personal gain, I will find them and hold them accountable."

Protecting our national security depends on holding accountable those who compromise their oath and endanger the security of our armed forces.



Jian Zhao violated that trust by exploiting his access to military information and equipment for personal profit while knowingly... https://t.co/eimjBuKHYp pic.twitter.com/HJzOigl3yc — US Attorney Scott Bradford (@USAttyBradford) November 23, 2026

"This guilty plea reflects a deliberate betrayal of the oath every Soldier takes to defend our nation and safeguard our fellow service members," said Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, who heads Army Counterintelligence Command, adding that by trading military information and government equipment for profit, Zhao "undermined our Army's operational security and put Soldiers at risk."

The man who brought Zhao in was Ruoyu Duan, 41, a former soldier from Hillsboro, Oregon, who served from 2013 to 2017. Prosecutors say Duan recruited active-duty troops, Zhao among them, and handled the communications and payments with the China-based buyers. Duan pleaded guilty in September, admitting that the ring went after computer equipment, training materials, intelligence reports and technical manuals on the Bradley, Stryker and HIMARS platforms. He is due to be sentenced on Dec. 10.

The third defendant, Capt. Li Tian, a health administrator at Lewis-McChord, was indicted with Duan in March 2025 on charges of conspiring to commit bribery and theft of government property, accused of passing Duan material on the Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles for money. Stars and Stripes reported that court records show he was paid more than $4,000. Zhao is the second of the three to plead guilty, The Oregonian reported.

When the three were arrested, the indictment against Zhao went further than the plea: it accused him of selling hard drives marked "SECRET" and "TOP SECRET" to people in China, along with a stolen encryption-capable government computer and information on US military readiness in the event of a conflict with China, for payments totaling at least $15,000. Attorney General Pam Bondi promised at the time that the defendants would "face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice." Twenty months later, Zhao has pleaded to a single conspiracy charge with a 10-year ceiling.

Zhao is not the first Lewis-McChord soldier caught trying to pass secrets to China: Joseph Schmidt, a former sergeant whose last post was the base, was sentenced to four years in October 2025 for trying to deliver national defense information to China. Army intelligence analyst Korbein Schultz got seven years in April 2025 for selling information on HIMARS and other systems to a contact he believed worked for Beijing, and as we reported, a Navy sailor got nearly 17 years for selling military secrets to China.

Duan's sentencing comes first, on Dec. 10, and Zhao's on March 1, 2027.