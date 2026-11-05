Pentagon Delivers 25,000+ Drones And Counter-Drone Systems To CENTCOM In A "Massive Surge"

Authored by Timothy Frudd via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Department of War announced on Wednesday that a "massive surge" of over 25,000 drone and counter-drone systems were delivered to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) this year.

The drones and counter-drone systems were delivered by the Pentagon's Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager, a structure implemented by the U.S. military to accelerate the development, procurement, and fielding of unmanned technology. The Pentagon said delivery of the systems was part of an investment of roughly $782 million.

The announcement comes after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed the Pentagon in September to remove what he described as "unnecessary barriers" causing delays in counter-drone capabilities and to accelerate the use of capabilities designed to provide a defense against unmanned aircraft systems.

The deliveries announced on Wednesday included more than 24,000 counter-unmanned aerial systems, which the Pentagon said can be used to create a "multi-layered defensive shield" to protect U.S. forces against enemy drone attacks through Joint Interagency Task Force 401.

The Pentagon created the task force in August 2025 to counter threats posed by drones. U.S. military bases have been repeatedly targeted by drones in recent years.

Other deliveries included more than 1,300 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 100 unmanned surface vessels, and unmanned underwater vessels.

"Under Secretary Hegseth's direction, we are moving at the speed of modern combat to equip our forces with decisive, affordable mass," Owen West, CEO of Project Agincourt and Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"DRPM-UxS (Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems) was established to cut through red tape and put lethal technology directly into the hands of our frontline troops."

Hegseth announced Project Agincourt in a speech on Sept. 30 as a Pentagon effort to accelerate the adoption of autonomous systems.

The Pentagon said the delivery of over 25,000 drone and counter-drone systems to CENTCOM demonstrates the department's shift from multiyear development to what it described as a "Warfighting Acquisition" model and a restructuring of its defense procurement.

The effort also supports the development of the Autonomous Warfare Command, which was announced by Hegseth in September. The command, which the Pentagon aims to have established by October 2027, will be tasked with scaling both autonomous and robotic capabilities across the U.S. military.

In addition to delivering additional autonomous systems to CENTCOM, the Pentagon said it will expand fielding pipelines for the technology to Pacific Command, European Command, and the broader military force.

"The thousands of systems operating across CENTCOM this year are just the beginning," West said. "We will out-innovate, out-build, and out-adapt any adversary on the battlefield. The goal is to scale these capabilities across the Joint Force."

The Pentagon also announced on Wednesday that it awarded a contract of over $6.9 million to CHAOS 1, Inc., for Vanquish Prime advanced radar systems aimed at strengthening counter-drone protection for U.S. military forces and critical assets in the CENTCOM region.

The Pentagon said the advanced radar systems will improve situational awareness by helping U.S. forces identify and track potential aerial threats.

The radar systems will be delivered to designated locations in CENTCOM's area of responsibility as part of the contract, which also includes training and technology for the integration and operational use of the systems.

"This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing the warfighter with the most advanced capabilities available," said Lt. Col. Matthew Strohman, Joint Interagency Task Force 401's capability manager for mobile counter-unmanned aircraft Systems.

"The threat from unmanned systems is real and constantly evolving. By equipping our forces in CENTCOM with state-of-the-art technology, we are ensuring they have the decisive edge needed to protect our personnel and secure our strategic interests. This is about delivering the right tools at the speed of relevance."

Last month, the Pentagon also signed a framework agreement with BAE Systems to increase production of interceptor kits used to defend against drones and other aerial threats. Under the agreement, the Pentagon would purchase up to 25,000 interceptor kits each year for up to seven years.

Ryan Morgan contributed to this report.