Why Knot?

By Bas van Geffen, senior macro strategist of Rabobank

De Cos they said so. European leaders have selected the former head of the Spanish central bank to replace ECB president Lagarde over his Dutch peer.

De Cos’ nomination is a deal in which German economist Brunnermeier and French economist Laurence Boone will both get a seat at the table as well. Staff changes will happen over a matter of months starting in January, when Schnabel makes place for Boone.

The Spanish candidate is generally seen as leaning less hawkish than Klaas Knot, but arguably the German pick for Brunnermeier is the more interesting one. Brunnermeier is not the traditional Bundesbank hawk. In fact, he was one of the proponents of a plan to create Eurozone-wide safe assets, the so-called ESBies.

Contrast that to current German member of the Executive Board. Isabel Schnabel has been one of the more hawkish policymakers at the central bank. So, Brunnermeier could mark a change in tone. But the German has also expressed caution about inflation signals and the impact of QE. So, it may take a crisis –or at least some very difficult policy choices– to reveal the latent preferences of the new leadership.

And the new team will probably get tested sooner than later: De Cos will be installed before the French presidential elections. Meanwhile, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine continue to cast doubt over the outlook for energy markets, inflation and growth; and this month’s wobbles in the AI trade add to concerns that the AI-driven investment boom might not support economic activity as much in the coming year as it has done over the past quarters.

Because it has been a bit of a Black Friday sale in tech stocks this week. The reinstatement of Jensen Huang at NVIDIA created some support for the sector, but it did not convincingly turn the fortunes of AI-related stocks. The Nasdaq is currently 3.8% still discounted from last Friday’s close, or about -8% month-to-date. Will buyers try to find a bargain today? Are they waiting for Cyber Monday?

New export controls are certainly not helping the mood. NVIDIA halted shipments to Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia as the US administration tightens controls to prevent that the most powerful AI chips end up in Chinese hands. However, limited access to US chip technology only pushes China to advance its own semiconductor industry. Huawei is reportedly making progress on its own chip design and production infrastructure.

Who was renting to whom: this is the offshore compute trade Washington just shut https://t.co/AnbVDGOA45 pic.twitter.com/SdR6F2QJfc — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 26, 2026

The new restrictions could also create new friction between Washington and Europe. The MATCH Act would require other countries to tighten their export controls in tandem with the US. The Dutch government is trying to prevent the bill from passing and will seek to limit the consequences if US Congress does vote in favour of the bill.

Theoretically, the European Union could invoke its Blocking Statute and/or Anti-Coercion Tool to prohibit companies from complying with foreign rules. However, that is bound to trigger a new trade dispute with the US. Moreover, Brussels would risk losing the US defence umbrella. So, the EU may seek to employ less confrontational means first.

Delayed delivery of US anti-ballistic missiles is already making Ukraine’s defence more difficult, as the country prepares for another round of large-scale missile strikes. European Council President Costa said that 24 EU member states support a new €45 billion loan to Ukraine, but money alone doesn’t win a war.

At the same time, some European leaders are increasingly concerned that the conflict could broaden. Italy’s Meloni rebuked Ukraine’s attacks on a Russian warship at a Libyan naval base, concerned that the war could spread from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Between this and Trump telling Ukraine to stop targeting Russian refineries earlier, that would leave few options for the country to exert counterpressure on its aggressor.

And the EU members again failed to reach a consensus on Brussels’ multi-annual budget. Meloni said that the countries are still “light years away” from any agreement, as the huge costs of Europe’s security and industrial challenges are difficult to reconcile with strained public finances, and low political will to make concessions ahead of an election cycle across the continent.

So, there probably won’t be much time for an induction for De Cos and his new colleagues. And the accounts of the October ECB meeting still leave all options open for the new leadership. The write-up of the previous policy meeting provided some strong hints that a rate hike is indeed forthcoming in December – as widely expected by markets: “A large number of policymakers […] could have supported raising interest rates” in October already.

However, the accounts provide less direction for policy rates in 2027. Hawkishly, there were some concerns that inflation could only return to target after 2028, and policymakers noted that inflation data suggested that the risk of an overshoot had worsened. But on the dovish side, members argued that there were no indications of second-round effects, with wages showing no material response at this stage.

Today’s French and Spanish inflation data supports a more cautious approach. Headline inflation came in significantly below expectations in both countries as energy price pressures eased. Moreover, Spain’s core HICP decelerated significantly from 3.1% to 2.6% this month. At the same time, a downward revision of French Q3 GDP growth from -0.1% to 0.2% q/q underscores that the economic resilience to shocks is finite.