Rubio Discussed Exit With White House As Quiet Loyalist Trump "Loves" Emerges As Possible Replacement: Report

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is considering leaving the Trump administration following Republicans' devastating midterm election defeat, Bloomberg reports.

Rubio and his advisers are weighing his future, with the nation's top diplomat, who also serves as national security adviser, having already discussed the possibility of stepping down with White House officials. Those officials urged Rubio to stay, but it's anyone's guess what the top Trump official will decide, the report cautioned.

The State Department denied the report, dismissing it as "complete and total fake news" based on anonymous sources. "This is complete and total fake news based on the word of anonymous sources, befitting a tabloid," said Dylan Johnson, who serves as assistant secretary of State for global public affairs, told Bloomberg. "The secretary has not discussed leaving his role and he will continue to proudly serve in President Trump's administration long after this fake news is revealed as yet another baseless hoax."

Meanwhile, The Washington Sun reports that U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is emerging as a possible replacement for Rubio amid speculation about a sweeping administration reshuffle.

Gor, a longtime Trump confidant, has been discussed for several powerful positions, including secretary of state and White House chief of staff.

Trump "loves the guy," one presidential adviser told the outlet, praising Gor's loyalty and behind-the-scenes work during Trump's years outside the White House. However, Gor emphatically denied seeking another position and described Rubio as "irreplaceable."

The speculation comes as another senior Trump official heads for the exits.

Harmeet Dhillon resigned Thursday as head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, becoming the first senior DOJ official to depart following Democrats' election sweep. Dhillon said she decided to leave weeks before the election and was asked to delay her resignation until afterward.

"My decision, my choice," Dhillon told Fox News. "It's time."