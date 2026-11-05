Sequoia Capital Shutters London Office As Silicon Valley's VC Giants Pull Back

In a troubling sign for European capital markets, Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's top venture capital firms, is shuttering its London-based office after roughly six years of operation.

"This is not about the team; they are excellent. We simply don't see the need for a local presence," Sequoia wrote in an X post.

The venture capital firm said it has wound down its Arc accelerator and Scouts programs, simplified the Sequoia Capital Fund and combined its early-stage and growth investing operations into one team.

The London closure will result in several departures. Sequoia said it still sees opportunities for Europe to "produce outlier founders and companies" but can "provide world-class support from our home base in the Bay Area."

As explained by Sequoia, here comes the consolidation:

There is no more "Early & Growth." There is only Sequoia. We are one team, operating under one shared mission. This should make things more seamless for founders as they go from stage to stage

Sequoia's "new chapter" of consolidating around the Bay Area, where the pace of technological change is extraordinary, only suggests trouble in European capital markets. It joins a growing retreat of top investment firms from London, following Andreessen Horowitz's office closure last year and Coatue's 2024 exit.

Notably, an Axios report last month said Andreessen Horowitz laid off most of its 34-person team that helped startups recruit talent.